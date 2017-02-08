CPA’s JV and Varsity Play Bethesda

By Herb Bailey

Last week the Colleton Prep Academy JV boys’ team lost to Bethesda with a score of 66-23, but the score did not dictate the hustle that the Warhawks showed throughout the game.

The CPA team continued to get back in the play and go after the ball, which was not lost on Head Coach Rob Gorrell.

“Kyle Hooker led the team with nine points and seven rebounds,” said Gorrell. “Will Dandridge added four points and 10 rebounds. Pete Peters had four points and six assists. They play hard and competively and are steadily improving.”

The Varsity boys also put in an effort not reflected in the final score of 82-45 Bethesda. Josh Carter had 14 points, 12 rebounds and four assists in a very strong all around effort.

Warhawk Nick Padgett added eight points, three rebounds and four assists while teammates Branden Polk and Warren James contributed six points apiece. Bethesda’s James Moore was pretty unstoppable pouring in 27 points to their winning cause. Coach Gorrell saw bright spots in the loss.

“The Varsity boys showed they are capable of playing a very talented Bethesda 9-8 in the first quarter and only had a seven point halftime deficit,” said Gorrell. “Their press and depth became too much to handle. Turnovers caught up to us in the second half. We hung in through the third quarter but a 31 point fourth quarter by Bethesda broke it open. The guys played extremely hard especially on the defensive end and will look to build on a lot of positives from the first half of the game.”

The Warhawks return to the hardwood Feb. 7 for a home game against Beaufort. February 10 they remain home to host Hilton Head Prep. The regular season ends with two road contests February 13 at Thomas Heyward Academy and the next night at St. Andrews Academy.