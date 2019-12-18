CPA Wrestling getting experience

Last Tuesday, the Colleton Prep War Hawk Wrestling team held their first-ever and only home match of the season. The results were:

Military Magnet 42 CPA 24

John Paul II 45 CPA 18

The War Hawks was on the road last Thursday and the results of this match were:

Waccamaw 63 CPA 12

Phillip Simmons 54 CPA 3

The War Hawks wrapped up their busy week of wrestling on Saturday.

Hammond 72 CPA 0

John Paul II 42 CPA 6

Ben Lippen 66 CPA 12

Augusta Christian 60 CPA 18

Greenwood Christian 60 CPA 18

CPA War Hawk Head Wrestling Coach Packy Burke said, “We had a long week of wrestling where our wrestlers had a chance to compete in nine possible matches. Our goal is to get as much competition as we can this year in preparation for state completion in February.”

The War Hawks continued their season at St John on Wednesday in a Tri meet but as of press deadline, we had not received any results. They will wrap up their week at John Paul II against Beaufort on Saturday at 10 am.