CPA Wrestlers progressing on the mat





On Wednesday, January 15th, the Colleton Prep War Hawk Wrestlers traveled to Bluffton High School for a tri-match against Colleton County Cougars High School. The Cougars, 54-18, won the first matchup between the War Hawks and Cougars. The meet featured former Cougar Wrestling Coach and current War Hawk Wrestling Coach Packy Burke against former wrestlers and current Cougar Coaches Jaques and Keion Glover. “The atmosphere was what you want out of a wrestling match, intense and competitive, with good head to head matchups between two schools who value sportsmanship, even though there has to be a winner and a loser declared, everyone came out a winner tonight,” said CPA War Hawk Head Wrestling Coach Packy Burke. Picking up the wins for the War Hawks were: Seventh-grader Carter Sims (FF), Junior Ryan McMillen (pin over Ethan Beach), and Freshman Jackson Sims (overtime win over Q. Stokes).

Next up for the War Hawks was against Bluffton High School, in a matchup that only featured three actual matches. Coach Burke said, “Unfortunately, our weights didn’t match-up well and we had a lot of forfeits.” Junior War Hawk Thomas Craven just fell short against Bluffton’s R. Ruiz and got pinned with just 30 seconds left in the match. J. Sims, who went up a weight class just for a match, didn’t have any more gas in his tank after his overtime win and was pinned in the second period. Going into the last match of the night, the War Hawks score was 30-30 as seventh-grader Carter Sims stepped on the mat to face Bluffton freshman Matt Bostonio. Sims was quickly taken down and losing 2-0 as Bostonio immediately went to work for the pin. As Sims was getting turned to his back, he counter-attacked and scored a reversal, wasting no time, Sims performed his signature move, the “Cradle” and pulled off the upset to pin the upperclassmen and take home the victory for the War Hawks, 36-30. “It was a great win for “Cradle Carter”! He’s shown a lot of interest in the sport and is willing to work hard to get results, and it shows,” added Coach Burke.

On Monday, the War Hawks traveled to John Paul II for a dual meet. “Wrestling began at 11 am between the two SCISA schools, in a contest that was taken by the Warriors, 42-15,” said Coach Burke. Three War Hawk Wrestlers notched a check in the win column. T. Craven (170) won by forfeit. Senior War Hawk Francis Blubaugh (132) took care of business by going up a weight class higher than he weighed in (126). Blubaugh pinned Salvado of JPII in 24 seconds. Sensation “Cradle Carter” continued his winning ways by defeating JPII’s Jack Brock, 8-2. Also competing for the War Hawks were seventh-grader Nicholas Blubaugh (126), J. Sims (182), and R. McMillen (152).

Next up for the War Hawks is a Tri-match at Lakewood High School with Sumter this Thursday at 7 pm.