CPA Winter – Spring Athletic Awards

MS Boys Basketball

Most Valuable Player – Scott Fletcher

No Surrender – Tyler Johnson

MS Girls Basketball

Best Offense – Taylor Tomedolskey

Best Defense – Laura Barnes

No Surrender – Jordan Slocum

JV Boys Basketball

Best Offense – Will Dandridge

Best Defense – Dawson Sweat

No Surrender – Kyle Hooker

Varsity Boys Basketball

Best Offense – Josh Carter

Best Defense – Tanner Marsh

No Surrender – Nick Padgett

Varsity Girls Basketball

Best Offense – Penelope Tuten

Best Defense – Langley Harter

No Surrender – Meredith Ware

MS Baseball

Best Offense – Huiet Rowe

Best Defense – Drew Murdaugh

No Surrender – Will Brady

JV Baseball

Most Valuable Player – Jerred Griffith

No Surrender – Chance Palmer

Varsity Baseball

Most Valuable Player – Joshua Spooner

No Surrender – Chris Reeves

Best Offense – Lawson Griffith

Best Defense – Kyle Hooker

MS Softball

Best Offense – Rianna Bailey

Best Defense – Becca Martin

No Surrender – Mackenzie Pellum

Most Improved – EK Bell

JV Softball

Best Offense – Taylor Tomedolskey

Best Defense – Rachel Wright

No Surrender – Haley Bootle

Most Improved – Bailee Stanley

Varsity Softball

Best Offense – Weslin Jones

Best Defense – Meredith Ware

No Surrender – Haley Wilson, Penelope Tuten

Coach’s Award – Pat Utsey

Varsity Golf

Most Improved – Connor McMillan, Jacob Barrett

Co- Most Valuable Player – Jake Burttram, Josh Crosby

All-Region Honorable Mention Basketball

Penelope Tuten,

Langley Harter,

AG Carter

Meredith Ware,

All-Region Baseball

Joshua Spooner, Lawson Griffith, Chris Reeves

All-Region Softball

AG Carter, Penelope Tuten, EA Dean, Meredith Ware, Weslin Jones, Haley Wilson