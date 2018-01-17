CPA War Hawks Hit the Court

There is no doubt that the Colleton Prep War Hawks have taken quite a few hits this season trying to find their footing. Thanks to a long break of holidays and snow delays, the War Hawks finally were able to hit the courts this week with three games to kick off 2018.

The War Hawks started their week out with a home game against Thomas Heyward Academy. Although the War Hawks were ready to show off their hard work over break, the flu struck one of their leading scorers, Brandon Polk, there he was unable to compete. With one player down, the War Hawks went into the game undermanned and struggled with a slow start trying to locate their offense. The first half of the game the War Hawks were only able to score 14 points, putting Thomas Heyward at an early advantage. Although the War Hawks were able to pick up their offense during the second half and outscored Thomas Heyward, the lead during the first half ultimately cost the War Hawks the game. During the game the Hawks were lead by Jason Dennis who scored 19 points followed by Jessie Murdough who scored 9 points. The final score for the game was THA 64- CPA 38. The Junior Varsity boys were also defeated by THA with a final score of 45-36.

The second game of the week for the War Hawks was against Hilton Head Christian Academy. This was a much closer game for the War Hawks, although they were still unable to finish on top. The War Hawks were led by Jason Dennis who again scored 9 points and helped by Kyle Hooker who had 8 rebounds for the night. Although the War Hawks fought hard during the game, they seemed to loose momentum towards the end and were outscored by Eagles 42-33. The Junior Varsity boys saw a similar outcome as they were also defeated by the Eagles with a final score of 34-31.

The War Hawks finished out the week against St. Andrews Academy, where although they were able to regain top scorer Polk, they lost another player to an injury. The Hawks were unable to find their momentum during this game as they struggled with turnovers and shooting. With the Hawks down a guard, their opponents took that weakness and were able to force 27 turnovers. Polk lead the War Hawks during the game scoring 13 of the 28 points scored during the game. The War Hawks finished the game with a final score of SSA 64- CPA 28. JV again saw a similar outcome as they were also defeated with a final score of 46-24. “We are young and still trying to learn how to how things when things don’t go well or as plan,” Coach Brown said, “It was the first time we panic and were not able to get out of the panic mode.”

This week the War Hawks will be play three games again beginning Tuesday January 16th (away) against Bethesda, Friday January 19th (home) against Hilton Head Prep, and Saturday January 20th (home) against John Paul.