CPA Volleyball team dominating the courts

Colleton Prep Volleyball has definitely made improvement over the week by coming back dominating the courts. CPA has had two non-region wins against Hilton Head Christian and Thomas Heyward and two region wins against Saint John’s Christian and Dorchester.

Head Volleyball Coach Ashley Smith said, “They played without one of our usual starters and I think they adjusted well. I am proud of the effort these girls continue to give each week.”

JV against Hilton Head Christian 25-23, 25-23, 15-12

Aces-Linley Jones-8, Carolina Kinard-3, Jordan Slocum and Kaylee Warren-2 each, and Kara Fargnoli and Cassie Craven-1 each

Kills-Caroline-5, Cassie-2, Linley, Jordan, Kaylee and Kara-1 each

Varsity against Hilton Head Christian 25-23, 25-19, 25-17

Aces-Weslin Jones-4, Ella Nolte-3, and Langley Harter and Emily Wilson-1 each

Kills-Langley-11, Ella-8, Taylor Tomedolskey-3, Weslin-3, Jessica Hughes-2 and Rachel Wright-1

JV against Saint John’s Christian 25-7, 25-17

Aces-Bailey Stanley and Linley-9 each, Cassie-3 and Alyssa Groves-1

Kills-Caroline-7, Kaylee-3, Bailey, Kara and Cassie-2 each and Hannah Strickland and Alyssa-1 each

Varsity against Saint John’s Christian 25-11, 25-11, 25-19

Aces-Jessica-5, Weslin and Ella-4 each and Emily and Langley-2 each

Kills-Ella and Weslin-8 each, Langley-7, Taylor-2, and Ally Crook, Rachael and Jessica-1 each

JV against Dorchester 25-17, 25-22

Aces-Linley-5, Caroline, Jordan and Kaylee-2 each and Cassie-1

Kills-Caroline-9, Bailey-7, Linley-3, Cassie-2 and Kaylee and Kara-1 each

Varsity against Dorchester 25-11, 20-25, 25-16, 25-11

Aces-Jessica-7, Weslin-6, Langley-4, Emily-4, Ella-2 and Taylor-1

Blocks-Ella-4

Kills-Ella-14, Weslin-9, Langley-7, Jessica-4 and Taylor-2

JV against Thomas Heyward 25-12, 25-12

Aces-Linley-10, Bailey-6, Jordan-4 and Kaylee and Caroline-2 each

Kills-Bailey-3 and Caroline-2

Varsity against Thomas Heyward 25-16, 22-25, 25-22, 25-13

Aces-Ella-5, Weslin-4, Jessica-3, and Langley, Taylor and Emily-1 each

Kills-Ella and Langley-11 each, Weslin-6, Taylor-4 and Rachel-1

“In this game varsity struggled to get the ball set up. When we did set it up the end result was generally in our favor, but our ability to pass the ball was a bit off. JV had an amazing serving game having 46 of 48 serves successful with a combined 24 aces. Overall we are 13-2 and 8-0 in the region,” said Coach Smith

CPA hosted Andrew Jackson on Tuesday, but as of press deadline we had not received any results. They will travel and face Jefferson Davis on Thursday.