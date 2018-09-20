CPA Volleyball Improving

Both Colleton Prep JV and Varsity Volleyball teams lost to Hilton Head Christian in a non-region match Monday, September 10th.

JV

23-25, 23-25

Aces-Jordan Slocum-6, Bailey Stanley-4, Carolina Kinard-3 and Linley Jones-1.

Kills-B.Stanly-5, C.Kinard-3, J.Slocum and Kaylee Warren-1 each

Varsity

21-25, 18-20

Aces-Weslin Jones-7, Jessica Hughes-2, Langley Harter and Ella Nolte-1 each

Kills-L.Harter-10, E.Nolte-7, W.Jones-3, J.Hughes and Taylor Tomedolsky-2 each, and Emily Wilson-1

With both JV and Varsity records reflecting that the season is going pretty well, there are a few things they need to work on, for when facing their tougher competition. CPA Head Volleyball Coach Ashley Finney said, “Serving seems to be an issue for us right now. What use to be our strong point is now actually our weakness. We will be working on this in the upcoming practices. When the ball goes over it generally works well in our favor as you can see from some of the aces/kills that we are recording. Unfortunately we have missed a large number of our serves as well, which will not be an option later in the season.”

On Tuesday September 11th, CPA JV and varsity won against Patrick Henry in a region match at home.

JV

25-23, 25-15

Varsity

28-26, 25-21, 19-25, 25-23

Aces-J.Hughes-6, W.Jones-5, E.Nolte-4, E.Wilson-3, L.Harter-2, and T.Tomedolshey-1

Kills-L.Harter-14, E.Nolte-11, W.Jones-9, T.Tomedolsky-4 and J.Hughes-1

Overall CPA is 7-1 for the season and 4-0 in region. Coach Finney said, “Both teams are doing very well and improving.”