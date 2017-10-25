CPA Volleyball Finishes Season

This has been an exciting season for Colleton Prep’s Volleyball Team, who under the leadership of Coach Ashley Finney were able to compete in the State Tournament. According to Coach Finney, the team consisted of diverse ages of players from 7th to 11th grade with diverse amounts of experience. For some players, this was their first season playing volleyball. According to Coach Finney, she has coached teams who have competed in the State Tournament each year and she was determined to continue that tradition. “I’ve been every year in my career and I wanted to make sure this year was no different,” Coach Finney said, “We worked hard and got the job done.” The hard work came from many of Coach Finney’s starting players, who according to Coach Finney attributed to the team’s success. According to Coach Finney, “All of my starters did a tremendous job for me this year. Langley (10th grader) and Ella (9th grader) led the offense. Langley had 263 kills on the season. Ella had 184. Emily (8th grader) our setter did a great job stepping in as our sole setter as an 8th grader and had 474 assists. Jessica Hughes (8th grader) led the team in aces with 117 for the season. Weslin (9thgrader), before going out with a hip injury, led the team on the defensive side. There are not many balls she can’t get to. Other contributors were Kenleigh (9th grader), Ally (9th grader), Hanna(11th grader), and Katelyn(11th grader). Weslin and Langley were both selected for the all-region AA-IV team and the North South All Star team for SCISA AA.” The team headed to Myrtle Beach last Thursday, October 19th to compete in the State Tournament on Friday. Unfortunately, after a hard run, the Lady Hawks were defeated. “We lost out in 2 games but all were very close,” Coach Finney said, “Our offense was inconsistent and weaker than normal that day for some reason.” Although the team was ultimately defeated, don’t count them out yet. Many of the players will be back again next year to play as several of Finney’s top players are only 8th graders, with years of potential growth. As for what is next for the Lady Hawks, “We will get back to work over the summer and get stronger mentally and physically and be ready for next year,” Coach Finney said, “Possibly a team camp at the College of Charleston.”