CPA Varsity Tennis team heats up the court

The Colleton Prep Varsity Tennis team has been keeping the courts hot. The girls are in the middle of 6 matches in two weeks. Head Tennis Coach Becky Hooker said, “It is important to keep everyone healthy. I am pleased with the girls play in all the matches this week.”

On September 25th, CPA wins 9-0 against John Paul II Academy

Singles:

Meredith Ware(CPA) def Samantha Reillt(JP) 6-0, 6-0

Rianna Bailey(CPA) def Alexa Eaddy(JP) 6-0, 6-2

Becca Martin(CPA) def Carolina Gilmour(JP) 6-2, 6-3

Sidney Bailey(CPA) def Sasha Couch(JP) 6-0, 6-0

Kaylee Spears(CPA) def Jessica Tilton(JP) 6-2, 6-1

Gracie Bishop(CPA) def Jackie Narvaez(JP) 6-1, 6-1

Doubles:

Ware/R.Bailey(CPA) def Reilly/Eaddy(JP) 8-0

Martin/S.Bailey(CPA) def Gilmour/Couch(JP) 8-1

Spears/Bishop(CPA) def Tilton/Maria Cruz(JP) 8-0

There was a JV match on September 26th against Orangeburg Prep Academ. CPA fell short 3-0, but some of the younger players got an opportunity to gain some match experience.

Singles:

Rianna Bailey(CPA) def Cate Williams(OP) 6-0, 6-3

Becca Martin(CPA) def JoAnna Hinds(OP) 6-4, 6-3

Natalia Judge(OP) def Sidney Bailey(CPA) 6-0, 6-4

Paige Hewitt(OP) def Kaylee Spears(CPA) 7-5, 6-3

Lane Inabinett(OP) def Gracie Bishop(CPA) 6-4, 6-4

Chrysanthe Green(OP) def Reese Carelock(CPA) 6-0, 6-0

Doubles:

Martin/R.Bailey(CPA) def Reilly/Eaddy(JP) 8-1

Judge/Hewitt(OP) def Spears/S.Bailey(CPA) 8-6

Inabinett/Green(OP) def Anne Hatcher White/Bishop(CPA) 8-1

CPA comes back on top against Beaufort Academy 7-2 on September 27th.

Singles:

Meredith Ware(CPA) def Jayda Scheper(BA) 6-0, 6-0

Rianna Bailey(CPA) def Mary Alden Cooper(BA) 6-1, 6-1

Becca Martin(CPA) def Carolina Moss(BA) 6-2, 6-0

Sidney Bailey(CPA) def Ansleigh Pingree(BA) 6-1, 1-6, 10-7

Leith Gray(BA) def Kaylee Spears(CPA) 6-4, 6-2

Brycen Ambrose(BA) def Gracie Bishop(CPA) 6-2, 6-1

Doubles:

Ware/R.Bailey(CPA) def Anna Daubert/Emma Dillinger(BA) 8-0

Martin/S.Bailey(CPA) def Emalee Claire Nelson/Maeve Kalady(BA) 8-0

Spears/Bishop(CPA) def 6-0, 6-0 by forfeit

CPA fell to Palmetto Christian Academy 6 to 3 on Monday, October 1st.

Meredith Ware(CPA) def Emily Shaw(PCA) 6-2, 6-1

Gabi Noce(PCA) def Rianna Bailey(CPA) 6-4, 7-6(2)

Becca Martin(CPA) def Ellaree Eates(PCA) 6-4, 4-6, 10-7

Avery Jimenez(PCA) def Sidney Bailey(CPA) 6-4, 6-4

Morgan Kammer(PCA) def Kaylee Spears(CPA) 6-0, 6-0

Abigail Norman(PCA) def Gracie Bishop(CPA) 6-0, 6-1

Doubles:

Ware/R.Bailey def Shaw/Noce(PCA) 9-7

Eates/Jimenez(PCA) def Martin/S.Bailey(CPA) 8-4

Kammer/Norman(PCA) def Bishop/Spears(CPA) 8-1

CPA Tennis team will have Senior Night Thursday, October 4th against Colleton County High School starting at 4:15. Matches are played at Walterboro Tennis Courts located at 772 Ireland Hills Drive Walterboro. Come out and support these young ladies in their last regular season home game.