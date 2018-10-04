CPA Varsity Tennis team heats up the court

Go to Admin » Appearance » Widgets » and move Gabfire Widget: Social into that MastheadOverlay zone
The Colleton Prep Varsity Tennis team has been keeping the courts hot. The girls are in the middle of 6 matches in two weeks. Head Tennis Coach Becky Hooker said, “It is important to keep everyone healthy. I am pleased with the girls play in all the matches this week.”
On September 25th, CPA wins 9-0 against John Paul II Academy
Singles:
Meredith Ware(CPA) def Samantha Reillt(JP) 6-0, 6-0
Rianna Bailey(CPA) def Alexa Eaddy(JP) 6-0, 6-2
Becca Martin(CPA) def Carolina Gilmour(JP) 6-2, 6-3
Sidney Bailey(CPA) def Sasha Couch(JP) 6-0, 6-0
Kaylee Spears(CPA) def Jessica Tilton(JP) 6-2, 6-1
Gracie Bishop(CPA) def Jackie Narvaez(JP) 6-1, 6-1
Doubles:
Ware/R.Bailey(CPA) def Reilly/Eaddy(JP) 8-0
Martin/S.Bailey(CPA) def Gilmour/Couch(JP) 8-1
Spears/Bishop(CPA) def Tilton/Maria Cruz(JP) 8-0
There was a JV match on September 26th against Orangeburg Prep Academ. CPA fell short 3-0, but some of the younger players got an opportunity to gain some match experience.
Singles:
Rianna Bailey(CPA) def Cate Williams(OP) 6-0, 6-3
Becca Martin(CPA) def JoAnna Hinds(OP) 6-4, 6-3
Natalia Judge(OP) def Sidney Bailey(CPA) 6-0, 6-4
Paige Hewitt(OP) def Kaylee Spears(CPA) 7-5, 6-3
Lane Inabinett(OP) def Gracie Bishop(CPA) 6-4, 6-4
Chrysanthe Green(OP) def Reese Carelock(CPA) 6-0, 6-0
Doubles:
Martin/R.Bailey(CPA) def Reilly/Eaddy(JP) 8-1
Judge/Hewitt(OP) def Spears/S.Bailey(CPA) 8-6
Inabinett/Green(OP) def Anne Hatcher White/Bishop(CPA) 8-1
CPA comes back on top against Beaufort Academy 7-2 on September 27th.
Singles:
Meredith Ware(CPA) def Jayda Scheper(BA) 6-0, 6-0
Rianna Bailey(CPA) def Mary Alden Cooper(BA) 6-1, 6-1
Becca Martin(CPA) def Carolina Moss(BA) 6-2, 6-0
Sidney Bailey(CPA) def Ansleigh Pingree(BA) 6-1, 1-6, 10-7
Leith Gray(BA) def Kaylee Spears(CPA) 6-4, 6-2
Brycen Ambrose(BA) def Gracie Bishop(CPA) 6-2, 6-1
Doubles:
Ware/R.Bailey(CPA) def Anna Daubert/Emma Dillinger(BA) 8-0
Martin/S.Bailey(CPA) def Emalee Claire Nelson/Maeve Kalady(BA) 8-0
Spears/Bishop(CPA) def 6-0, 6-0 by forfeit
CPA fell to Palmetto Christian Academy 6 to 3 on Monday, October 1st.
Meredith Ware(CPA) def Emily Shaw(PCA) 6-2, 6-1
Gabi Noce(PCA) def Rianna Bailey(CPA) 6-4, 7-6(2)
Becca Martin(CPA) def Ellaree Eates(PCA) 6-4, 4-6, 10-7
Avery Jimenez(PCA) def Sidney Bailey(CPA) 6-4, 6-4
Morgan Kammer(PCA) def Kaylee Spears(CPA) 6-0, 6-0
Abigail Norman(PCA) def Gracie Bishop(CPA) 6-0, 6-1
Doubles:
Ware/R.Bailey def Shaw/Noce(PCA) 9-7
Eates/Jimenez(PCA) def Martin/S.Bailey(CPA) 8-4
Kammer/Norman(PCA) def Bishop/Spears(CPA) 8-1
CPA Tennis team will have Senior Night Thursday, October 4th against Colleton County High School starting at 4:15. Matches are played at Walterboro Tennis Courts located at 772 Ireland Hills Drive Walterboro. Come out and support these young ladies in their last regular season home game.