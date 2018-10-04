Widgetized Section

CPA Varsity Tennis team heats up the court

The Colleton Prep Varsity Tennis team has been keeping the courts hot. The girls are in the middle of 6 matches in two weeks. Head Tennis Coach Becky Hooker said, “It is important to keep everyone healthy. I am pleased with the girls play in all the matches this week.”
On September 25th, CPA wins 9-0 against John Paul II Academy
Singles:
Meredith Ware(CPA) def Samantha Reillt(JP) 6-0, 6-0
Rianna Bailey(CPA) def Alexa Eaddy(JP) 6-0, 6-2
Becca Martin(CPA) def Carolina Gilmour(JP) 6-2, 6-3
Sidney Bailey(CPA) def Sasha Couch(JP) 6-0, 6-0
Kaylee Spears(CPA) def Jessica Tilton(JP) 6-2, 6-1
Gracie Bishop(CPA) def Jackie Narvaez(JP) 6-1, 6-1
Doubles:
Ware/R.Bailey(CPA) def Reilly/Eaddy(JP) 8-0
Martin/S.Bailey(CPA) def Gilmour/Couch(JP) 8-1
Spears/Bishop(CPA) def Tilton/Maria Cruz(JP) 8-0
There was a JV match on September 26th against Orangeburg Prep Academ. CPA fell short 3-0, but some of the younger players got an opportunity to gain some match experience.
Singles:
Rianna Bailey(CPA) def Cate Williams(OP) 6-0, 6-3
Becca Martin(CPA) def JoAnna Hinds(OP) 6-4, 6-3
Natalia Judge(OP) def Sidney Bailey(CPA) 6-0, 6-4
Paige Hewitt(OP) def Kaylee Spears(CPA) 7-5, 6-3
Lane Inabinett(OP) def Gracie Bishop(CPA) 6-4, 6-4
Chrysanthe Green(OP) def Reese Carelock(CPA) 6-0, 6-0
Doubles:
Martin/R.Bailey(CPA) def Reilly/Eaddy(JP) 8-1
Judge/Hewitt(OP) def Spears/S.Bailey(CPA) 8-6
Inabinett/Green(OP) def Anne Hatcher White/Bishop(CPA) 8-1
CPA comes back on top against Beaufort Academy 7-2 on September 27th.
Singles:
Meredith Ware(CPA) def Jayda Scheper(BA) 6-0, 6-0
Rianna Bailey(CPA) def Mary Alden Cooper(BA) 6-1, 6-1
Becca Martin(CPA) def Carolina Moss(BA) 6-2, 6-0
Sidney Bailey(CPA) def Ansleigh Pingree(BA) 6-1, 1-6, 10-7
Leith Gray(BA) def Kaylee Spears(CPA) 6-4, 6-2
Brycen Ambrose(BA) def Gracie Bishop(CPA) 6-2, 6-1
Doubles:
Ware/R.Bailey(CPA) def Anna Daubert/Emma Dillinger(BA) 8-0
Martin/S.Bailey(CPA) def Emalee Claire Nelson/Maeve Kalady(BA) 8-0
Spears/Bishop(CPA) def 6-0, 6-0 by forfeit
CPA fell to Palmetto Christian Academy 6 to 3 on Monday, October 1st.
Meredith Ware(CPA) def Emily Shaw(PCA) 6-2, 6-1
Gabi Noce(PCA) def Rianna Bailey(CPA) 6-4, 7-6(2)
Becca Martin(CPA) def Ellaree Eates(PCA) 6-4, 4-6, 10-7
Avery Jimenez(PCA) def Sidney Bailey(CPA) 6-4, 6-4
Morgan Kammer(PCA) def Kaylee Spears(CPA) 6-0, 6-0
Abigail Norman(PCA) def Gracie Bishop(CPA) 6-0, 6-1
Doubles:
Ware/R.Bailey def Shaw/Noce(PCA) 9-7
Eates/Jimenez(PCA) def Martin/S.Bailey(CPA) 8-4
Kammer/Norman(PCA) def Bishop/Spears(CPA) 8-1
CPA Tennis team will have Senior Night Thursday, October 4th against Colleton County High School starting at 4:15. Matches are played at Walterboro Tennis Courts located at 772 Ireland Hills Drive Walterboro. Come out and support these young ladies in their last regular season home game.

Nicki Maxey (66 Posts)