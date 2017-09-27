CPA Varsity Tennis

Go to Admin » Appearance » Widgets » and move Gabfire Widget: Social into that MastheadOverlay zone
Colleton Prep Academy 8, St. Andrew's School
lMatch date: 9/25/17
Singles
#1 Meredith Ware (CPA) d. Eva Rolland-Mills (SA) 6-1, 6-1
#2 Rianna Bailey (CPA) d. Nina Avramovski (SA) 6-4, 6-2
#3 Becca Martin (CPA) d. Olivia King (SA) 2-6, 6-3, (10-8)
#4 Emma Kate Bell (CPA) d. Lily Horton (SA) 6-3, 6-0
#5 Sidney Bailey (CPA) d. Sydney Bacon (SA) 6-0, 6-1
#6 Kaylee Spears (CPA) d. Alaina Rachlin (SA) 7-5, 6-4
Doubles
#1 M. Ware/R. Bailey (CPA) d. E. Rolland-Mills/N.Avramovski (SA) 8-4
#2 B.Martin/E.K.Bell (CPA) d. L. Horton/S.Bacon (SA) 8-2
#3 O.King/A.Rachlin (SA) d. G. Bishop/M. Pellum (CPA) 8-4