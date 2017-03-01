CPA Varsity Softball Looking Strong

By Herb Bailey

With outscoring their opponents last week by a total 44-0 behind strong pitching, Head Softball Coach Ken Wilson is very pleased with what he saw. Wilson said, “It was a great team effort with those very strong pitching performances.”

On February 23 The Lady Warhawks defeated Williston-Elko 12-0. Hayley Wilson and Anne Garrett Carter combined for the shutout with CPA being helped by six errors from Williston-Elko. The following day the strong attack of the defending champs was on full display. With their hitting and pitching in sync, the Warhawks defeated Williston-Elko 18-0. CPA collected 11 hits while the pitching only allowed two hits and again their opponent had four errors but CPA did not need any help in this game. Penelope Tuten collected four hits while Anne Garrett Carter drove in five runs. Hayley Wilson showed a good eye at the plate with three walks.

Later in the day, CPA was still on a roll defeating Jefferson Davis Academy 14-0 to take the start of the season JDA Softball Tournament. The Lady Warhawks had 9 hits with their 14 runs while Jefferson Davis Academy would not have a hit thanks to the superb pitching of CPA anchored by Anne Garrett Carter’s four strikeouts. Elizabeth Ann Dean had a solid game at the plate collecting two hits and driving in two runs for the winning Warhawks.

Coach Wilson’s squad has had the start they were hoping for following a great 2016 season. They will have some practice time as they will not return to action until March 11 in the SCISA Tournament and a home again against John Paul II on March 15.