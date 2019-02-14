CPA Varsity Girls Ready For Playoffs

The Colleton Prep War Hawks girls finished their regular season with two big wins and are ready for the playoffs.

On February 5th, the War Hawks beat St John’s Christian Academy, 57 to 13, at home for their senior night. CPA Varsity Girls Basketball Coach Rob Gorrell said, “We played very aggressively in the first half and did a great job sharing the ball on offense. It was good to get the younger players some playing time as they have been working hard all season.” Langley Hart had 21 points, six rebounds and three steals. Meredith added seven points and eight rebounds. Heather Davis was back from some medical issues and contributed seven points, seven rebounds and one steal. Coach Gorrell added, “Davis has been strong in the second half of the year, which will be big for playoffs.”

The War Hawks brought back a win, Friday night, against Patrick Henry Academy, 42 to 21. Coach Gorrell said, “I thought we did a good job matching their physicality. We didn’t do a good job of taking care of the basketball after defensive stops. We did a better job slowing down and being patient in the second half. We also did a very good job keeping them out of the paint and making them outside shots.” Hart had 16 points, five rebounds and five steals. Ware added 16 points and 12 rebounds.

The girls made the playoffs, but as of press deadline we had not received any details.