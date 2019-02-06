CPA Varsity Girls Moving Right Along





Colleton Prep War Hawk girls are taking no survivors. They have been dominating the courts with three wins this past week, even with starter, Heather Davis, out with some medical issues.

On January 29th, the War Hawks beat Holly Hill Academy, 51 to 35, on their home court. CPA Varsity Girls Basketball Coach Rob Gorrell said, “We put in some offensive stuff that I thought we executed well on and made open shots. Defensively in the half court we played well. We gave up too many easy layups off of our full court press.” Langley Hart scored 29 points and had 8 rebounds. Meredith Ware made 10 points with 9 rebounds and AG Carter added 5 points with 4 assists.

The girls brought home a great win, last Wednesday, against Orangeburg Prep, 38 to 33. Taylor Tomedolsky and Mollie Warren stepped up big defensively, with Langley Hart in foul trouble in the second half. Taylor also had a huge three pointer near the end of the game. Langley scored 12 points with 4 rebounds and Meredith Ware and Taylor had with 8 points each. Coach Gorrell added, “Great win against a good 3A team! We did a good job executing our game plan on defense. We decided to go more half court and make them make outside shots. We did a great job keeping them out of the lane.”

On Friday, the War Hawks had two starters, Meredith and Heather, that were out, but that did not stop them from bringing home another win, 51 to 25, against Clarendon Hall. With her first year playing, Mollie Warren, started and did an awesome job scoring two points, with seven rebounds and a steal. Langley scored her career high with 31 points. Taylor had 10 points and five steals. AG scored eight points, four steals and five assists with only one turnover. “Younger ones played very well but as a team we need to be more aggressive going into the playoffs,” said Coach Gorrell.

The War Hawks hosted St John’s Christian, on Tuesday, for Senior Night, but as of press deadline we had not received results. They will be on the road Friday to face Patrick Henry at 6 PM.