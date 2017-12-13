CPA Presents Annual Christmas Program

Colleton Prep Academy presented their annual Christmas program at First Baptist Church of Walterboro this past week. Students from preschool to high school put their best voices forward and showed off what they had been working on this year. The elementary chorus is under the direction of Meagan Marvin. Jennifer McMillan is the director for the middle school and high school choruses. Some members of the middle and high school choruses will be leaving this week on a trip to New York City where they will perform at Radio City Music Hall with the famous Rockettes.