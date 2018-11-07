CPA loses tough first round of playoffs

Colleton Prep’s Varsity Football Team had a tough loss on the road against Lake City, losing 22 to 42. CPA football Coach Gorrell said, “The first quarter couldn’t have gone any worse. I was proud of the way our team battled back to take a 14 to 8 lead at halftime. The kids showed a lot of heart.”

In the second half, CPA went down 14 to 22, but came back with a pass from Jordan Crosby to Connor Morris that set up the tying touchdown and two-point conversion. The game swung around on Lake City’s go ahead drive. “We had them third and 15 with five minutes left. Lake City threw an incompletion, but we had a roughing the passer penalty that gave them the first down. A fake punt on fourth and 10 later, than a drive where we left our defense on the field and just couldn’t get the guy down. A holding penalty on our next drive got us behind the chains and we never recovered. Bottom line is we did too much to ourselves to give us a chance to win. You can’t turn the ball over four times and expect to win a playoff game,” said Coach Gorrell.

CPA player Gabe Barnes led with 136 yards rushing with three touchdowns. Drew Murdaugh had 84 yards rushing.

Coach Gorrell added, “Tough way to end the season, but this was a special group of kids. We will miss all the Seniors that helped make this year what it was! It was a privilege to coach a group that cared so much about and played so hard for each other.”