CPA loses 14 to 37

Colleton Prep War Hawks came home Friday night with a loss against Hilton Head Christian Eagles, 14 to 37. The Eagles are one of the best teams in 2A, but the War Hawks hurt themselves tonight on offense. On the War Hawks’ first four offensive series, they had a bad snap and two penalties that hurt them and put them in tough situations in which they were unable to recover. The War Hawks were able to regroup on their next four possessions by scoring twice and getting the other two possessions inside the five-yard line where they were just unable to finish. CPA War Hawk Head Football Coach Greg Langdale said, “These are the things we have to clean up on offense. I was proud of our running game as we still finished the night with over 350 yards rushing, but we have to limit penalties and finish drive with points. We know what we have to work on offensively.” Offensive stats: Drew Murdaugh with 24 carries for 202 yards and a touchdown, Jordan Crosby with 12 carriers for 82 yards, Hunter Hudson with nine carries for 51 yards and Grier Frank with one rushing touchdown. Crosby also had three completions on six attempts for 54 yards.

Coach Langdale added, “Defensively, we just missed too many tackles tonight. The Eagles did a good job tonight of getting players in space and we struggled to make those tackles. We need to come out next week and have a great week of practice. We have a big region game this week and we need a good week of practice to finish the region schedule on a high note.” Defensive Stats: Jacob Breland had five tackles and Hudson and Murdaugh had six tackles apiece.

The War Hawks will be on the road Friday night to face Charleston Collegiate Sun Devil’s at 7:30 pm. Come out and support these young men as they look to bring home a big region win.