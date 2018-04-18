CPA Lady War Hawks Complete Season

The Colleton Prep Girls Soccer Team completed their first season on Thursday, April 12th as they faced Northwood Academy. According to Head Coach Bray Campbell, “We were excited about the game and a little nervous at the same time because we lost to this team earlier in the season 2-4.” The Lady War Hawks have grown during the season and they were able to push through Northwood’s defense and score. “The game couldn’t have gone any better for us,” Coach Campbell said, “We scored the first goal of the game.” According to Campbell, Laura Barnes passed the ball up to Kaylee Spears who shot and scored, that shot allowed CPA to start off with a lead early in the game. Just before halftime Northwood Academy was able to score their first goal which left the game tied going into the second half. “At halftime we talked about what we needed to do in the second half to end the game in our favor,” Coach Campbell said, “The girls needed to get to the ball more, communicate more, and send the ball up to the offensive players.”

During the second half, both teams played hard defensively. According to Coach Campbell, Northwood played their entire team at the center line and on our side of the field and the girls fought a hard battle during the second half of the game. “They got more aggressive and did the things we discussed at halftime,” Coach Campbell said, “They were determined to leave 110% out on the field. Near the end of the second half, Emily Wilson got a break away but got stopped by the goalie. Northwood’s goalie was aggressive and not afraid to challenge our offense. A few minutes later, Emily got another break away and the goalie kicked it away again. However, our offense remained up field and played hard to get another shot on goal. Ally Crook got the ball up to Emily who was able to get a shot and score.” That goal allowed CPA to gain the game lead and bring them up to a score of 2-1, which they maintained through the final moments. Leaving CPA the victors in their final game of the season. “Coach Charlie Spears and I are incredibly proud of the effort these girls gave in this game,” Coach Campbell said, “They did the right things, made the right plays, and worked as team to come away with that win. We are excited about the improvements this team has made from the beginning to the end. They worked hard, were dedicated, and determined to prove that they could be successful. We had fun and learned a lot this year. I can’t wait to see what next year brings for this team at CPA!”