CPA Lady Hawks win CCMS Tournament

By Herb Bailey

The CPA Middle School Lady Hawks defeated Bamberg 10-6, beat Colleton County Middle School 16-2, continued on to defeat Carver-Edisto 10-3, and Berkeley 8-6 to win the CCMS tournament last weekend at Ace Basin Sports Complex. CPA had a good test Friday night against the Bamberg team. Rachel Wright and Haley Bootle combined for the win. Wright, Bootle, Linley Jones, Taylor Tomedolskey and Ella Nolte all reached based twice on pacing impressive offensive display.

Bootle got the start in the circle vs CCMS. Becca Martin pitched the last two innings of the 16-2 win. Emily Wilson had a breakout game from the leadoff spot reaching base 3 times. Wilson, Jessica Hughes, and Ally Crook were among a group of 7 players who scored twice for us in the contest. Rianna Bailey, Jordan Slocum, Bailee Crosby and Cassie Craven all had hits in what was a very balanced offensive output. Rachel Wright and Rianna Bailey shared the pitching duties vs Carver-Edisto. They offense supplied plenty of support in the form of a 10-run 1st inning barrage. Wilson, Wright, and Tomedolskey all scored twice in the inning. Jessica Hughes had a 2-run double that really put us up 5-0 and never looked back.

The CPA girls showed a lot of poise in the comeback win against Berkeley. CPA Head Coach Tiger Martin said, “We felt like we had to play a flawless defensive game to have a chance. Unfortunately, we had a few defensive mishaps early in the game that put us in a 5-1 hole. The good news was that we continued to hit the ball hard throughout the game but we just weren’t scoring any runs.” The lady Warhawks began chipping away at the lead with a run in the third inning. Rianna Bailey and Ally Crook had back to back hits in the fourth inning to ignite a rally. CPA down 6-4 in the fifth, Wright and Tomedolskey continued their hot hitting with back to back singles. Ella Nolte laid down a great bunt single to score Wright. Haley Bootle tied the game in the sixth with a single up the middle. Nolte advanced to third on the play. Becca Martin had what proved to be the game winner with a sac fly to center. Jessica Hughes pulled off a squeeze bunt to take the lead to 8-6. Coach Martin said, “Our defense showed up big to help close this one out. Ella Nolte and Rachel Wright turned in a pair of stellar plays to seal the W. Haley Bootle pitched all 7 innings and seemed to get stronger as the game went on. Taylor Tomedolskey was tough all weekend behind the plate. She and Rachel Wright led the team in batting. Can’t say how proud I am of these girls. A win over a great team like Berkeley is exciting. Especially given that this was just our 1st weekend coaching the girls. Coach Tomedolskey and I are looking forward to seeing just how good we can become as the season progresses.”