CPA JV Softball Stays Undefeated

Colleton Prep JV Lady War Hawks Softball team remains unbeaten, but not without a scare.

On March 26th, the JV Hawks hosted Dorchester Academy Raiders in a stress-filled game. CPA JV Head Softball Coach Tiger Martin said, “The game was back and forth and I’m really pleased with resolve the girls showed on offense.” In the first inning the JV Hawks, Mackenzie Pellum, and Sidney Bailey led them off with singles. Jordan Slocum, Becca Martin, and Anslie Murdaugh had consecutive RBI hits to give them the lead 3 to 2. The Raiders struck three runs in the top of the third to take 5 to 3 lead which they held until the bottom of the fourth. JV Hawks Mary Carter led with a shot to right center. Two Raider outfielders raced to the ball and collided into each other but the centerfield miraculously held on for the catch. Coach Martin added, “Down to our last out, our girls showed some real heart.” Pellum singled on the first fast ball pitch. Bailey followed with a hit to put the tying run on, Hanna Strickland came through with a double to the gap scoring Pellum and sending Bailey to third base. The Hawks caught a huge break as the Raiders made an error on what would have been the final out of the game allowing Bailey to score and tie the game. Time expired in the top of the fifth with the game tied. “This was obviously our closest game and it showed us that we still have a lot to work on. We also had four errors. We’ve got to eliminate those miscues. They don’t matter in blowouts, but they will bite you with good competition like DA. We are looking forward to the rematch,” said Coach Martin.

On Friday, the Hawks hosted a tight game against Clarendon Hall Saints. The Hawks took the early lead in the second inning with singles from Martin and Kara Fargnoli. Taylor Carrol followed with a walk. Roxanne Ramos knocked Martin in to give them the lead, 3 to 0. Bailey pitched her way out of a jam in the third. She struck out the last to batters to preserve a 3 to 1 lead. Coach Martin Added, “We just didn’t get the clutch hits today as in previous games. We had at least two runners on in every inning. Bailey did a great job in the circle. The Saints had opportunities but each time she put out the fire.”

The JV Hawks played Colleton County Middle School Jr Cougars, but as of press deadline, we had not received any results.