CPA JV and Varsity Volleyball continue to improve

The JV Team looks to their coach for guidance during a timeout.

Taylor Tomedolskey serves it up against Andrew Jackson.

Colleton Prep JV and Varsity Volleyball teams still have the courts on fire. They won both of their region games this past week against Andrew Jackson (OCT. 2nd) and Jefferson Davis (Oct. 4th.) Head Volleyball Coach Ashley Finney said, “The team is continuing to improve on things we weren’t doing well with earlier in the season.”

JV against Andrew Jackson 25-22, 25-10

Ace leader Linley Jones.

Kill leader Bailey Stanley.

Varsity against Andrew Jackson 25-11, 25-12, 25-22

Aces-Ella Nolte-7, Langley Harter-4, Emily Wilson-5, Jessica Hughes-3, and Weslin Jones and Taylor Tomedolsky-2 each.

Kills-Ella-6, Weslin-4, Langley-3 and Ally Crook-1.

JV against Jefferson Davis 25-12, 25-8

Aces-Linley-9, Bailey-4, Caroline Kinard-3 and Kaylee Warren-2.

Kills-Cassie Craven-5, Bailey and Caroline-4 each and Linley-3.

Varsity against Jefferson Davis 25-12, 25-15, 25-10

Aces-Jessica-8, Weslin-7, Langley-3, Ella-2 and Rachel Wright-1.

Kills-Langley-9, Weslin-7, Ella-6, Taylor-4 and Jessica-1.

“Our focus now is to finish the next two weeks strong and get ready for the playoffs,” said Coach Finney. Both teams are currently 15-2 overall and 10-0 in the conference. Varsity is 19-3-1 including tournament play. CPA traveled to Estill on Tuesday to play against Patrick Henry and hosted Dorchester on Wednesday, but has of press deadline we had not received results.