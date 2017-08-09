CPA hosts Youth Cheerlading Camp

This has been an exciting week for Colleton Preparatory Cheerleading, as they hosted their CPA Youth Cheerleading Camp. The Youth Cheerleading Camp was run this year by the youth cheerleading coaches Jordan Polk and Chancey Padgett with help from the CPA Varsity Cheerleaders. Polk, a middle school science teacher for CPA, and Padgett, a fourth and fifth-grade teacher for CPA, both coach the CPA Youth Cheerleading Squads throughout football season each year. “Camp is designed to get the girls ready for the football season. We work on cheers, dances, stunts and tumbling,” according to Polk, “We have always had a love for cheerleading and for CPA as we both attended school here and were cheerleaders, but now we have an extra special reason as our daughters attend school at CPA and are cheerleading age.” Polk and Padgett both attended CPA, however, Padgett was a Wee Hawk herself back in 1996. The camp is offered to students at CPA and is paid for by parents, according to Polk. “We had 57 girls in attendance ages 3K through 5th grade,” Polk said. The camp began on Monday, July 31st and ran through Thursday, August 3rd. “I really enjoyed watching the 3 and 4-year-olds evolve over the week,” Polk explained, “The first day several of them just watched the Varsity cheerleaders and didn’t know what to think. By the last two days of camp, they were really catching on!” CPA Football begins Friday, August 18th when they face Charlotte Latin at 7:00 pm. “The girls are split into 3 squads by age. They will perform at all the home CPA football games,” according to Polk, “The 3 and 4-year-olds are called the Teeny Hawks and they perform at the first quarter change. K5 through 2nd grade are called the Wee Hawks and they perform at half time. 3rd through 5th grade are the Elementary cheerleaders and they perform at halftime as well. The youth cheerleading program has been a big draw for girls at CPA for many years.” Come out and support these cheerleaders along with CPA football players on Friday nights.