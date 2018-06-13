CPA Host Pure Sweat Basketball Camp

Colleton Prep Head Basketball Coach, Charlie Brown, has teamed up with the Pure Sweat Basketball Academy to host a summer basketball clinic. Pure Sweat Basketball Clinic will be held June 28th- June 30th from 3:30pm to 7:20pm in the Colleton Preparatory gymnasium and will be open to all rising 8th- 12th graders, boys and girls, in Colleton County. According to Coach Brown, “We decided to open up the event to the public. Following our long-term tradition of serving our community. Allowing others to be exposed to this opportunity.” This camp is lead by Brennan Scott of Pure Sweat Basketball Academy with the assistance of Coach Brown. “The camp will focus on ball handling against pressure, finishing moves to the basket and on floor decision making,” Coach Brown said, “Personally, I am excited about the decision-making portion of the camp, as we break down and provide the players with fundamentals and floor vision to make better decisions in game situations.” This will be the second season for Coach Brown as the Head Coach for the War Hawks boys and girl’s varsity team. “When I took the job at Colleton Prep, I knew immediately that we needed to change the basketball culture,” Coach Brown said, “Having an outstanding administration, they were in agreement and them believing we should expose our students to opportunities to grow is a blessing. We decided to bring in one of premier basketball skills organizations in the country, Pure Sweat Basketball for 3 day skills camp.” For additional information on the Pure Sweat Basketball Clinic visit http://events.puresweatbasketball.com/brennan-scott-summer-clinic.cfm . You can also register online. Participants will be required to supply their own basketball for the clinic. Anyone who registers before June 14th will receive a free t-shirt.