CPA Hoops Showing Improvement

By Herb Bailey

No one is going to dispute that it has been a long and tough season for both the Colleton Preparatory Academy boys’ and girls’ basketball teams during this 2016-17 season.

With coaching changes within the season, it is apparent that the Warhawk athletes have not given up on the season. With Athletic Director Rob Gorrell taking the reigns as the coach to finish out the season, the school is searching for coaching replacements for next season. Meanwhile, Gorrell says he is very happy with how the Warhawks have performed, especially against Beaufort Academy during a recent match on Tuesday, Feb. 7.

“The Varsity girls won 48-44 against Beaufort Academy avenging a loss earlier in the season,” he said. “We were led by Langley Harter with 22 points and Anne Garrett Carter with 14 points.”

The Varsity boys got their first win of the season with a 57-57 victory over the same Beaufort Academy. Nick Padgett led the way with 12 points and seven rebounds. Josh Carter and Warren James along with Brandon Polk all added ten points. It was a great team win.”

The CPA boys’ team is 1-17 overall and 1-8 in the Region. They play at Thomas Heyward Academy on Feb. 13 with an opportunity to get out of last place and put Thomas Heyward Academy there. Then the following day CPA goes to St. Andrews in Savannah Georgia to close out the season. They can get a season ending signature win in this game as St. Andrews is 9-4 in the Region.

The girl’s team is 7-12 overall with a respectable 4-6 in Region play. They are 2 games behind Hilton Head Prep for third place in the SCISA AA Region IV girls’ standings with two games to play. Their hustle has shown and is showing that they are a tough team to play as the season winds down.