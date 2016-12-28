CPA Hoops Announces Rosters for 2017

By Herb Bailey

The Colleton Prep Academy Warhawks announced their basketball rosters for the upcoming 2017 basketball season. Head Coach Robert Morehead’s JV squad will have three eighth-graders, Pete Peters, Dawson Sweat and Kyle Hooker. The remaining players are freshmen John Tomeldosky, Gabe Barnes, David McMillen, Nick Harvey, Chad Nathan, Francis Blubaugh, Jaylynn Davis and Will Dandridge.

The Varsity girls’ squad will have two eighth-graders, two freshmen, three sophomores, one junior and four seniors. On the roster are Langley Harter, Rianna Bailey, Anne Garrett Carter, Penelope Tuten, Rachael Wright, Emily Martin, Heather Davis, Elizabeth Anne Dean, Meredith Ware, Patricia Utsey, Natalye Kinard and Brynn Nettles.

The Varsity Boys come into 2017 looking right away to give Head Coach Barry Morehead his 600th win. Their squad will consist of two sophomores, two juniors and six seniors to provide some great upper classmen leadership. The 2017 edition of Warhawks boys varsity basketball team will include Lawson Griffith, Nick Padgett, Reeves Schrimpf, Conner Pye, Josh Carter, Cole Smith, Brandon Polk, Tanner Marsh, Jason Dennis and Warren James.

On Jan. 3, the Warhawks travel to John Paul II with JV boys starting at 4 p.m., the varsity girls at 5 p.m. and the varsity boys having a 6:15 p.m. tip-off. After road games Jan. 6 at Bethseda, CPA returns home to play Saturday, Jan. 7 against Patrick Henry Academy. JV boys have a 1 p.m. tip-off, followed by varsity girls at 2:15 and varsity boys starting at 3:45 p.m.