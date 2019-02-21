CPA Girls Basketball

The Colleton Prep War Hawk Varsity Girls Basketball team traveled to Columbia, on Friday, to face Spartanburg Christian in the first round of playoffs, at Heathwood Hall. They came up short, losing 21 to 54. CPA War Hawk Head Girls Basketball Coach Rob Gorrell said, “We did a good job in the half court on defense, but just gave up too many baskets in transition and on offensive rebounds. We executed well offensively and got the shots we wanted. We just picked a bad night for our worst shooting performance of the season. We ran out of gas. Can’t get behind a team like that.” Langley Hart finished the season 20.2 points, seven rebounds and three steals per game. Meredith Ware finished with 9.8 points, eight rebounds and two blocks per game.

Coach Gorrell added, “I am very proud of this group. We lose some great seniors in Meredith Ware, Mollie Warren and AG Garrett, but also have a solid core of underclassmen coming back.”