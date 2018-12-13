CPA Girls Basketball: On Fire!

Colleton Prep War Hawk Girls Varsity Basketball team is burning the courts up! The War Hawks hosted Dorchester Academy on December 4th. With only two seconds left in the game, Meredith Ware hit a three-pointer for the War Hawks win over DA 55 to 54. Ware also had 19pts with 11 rebounds. Other top scores were: Langley Harter with 17pts and 6 rebounds and AG Garrett with 11pts, 4 rebounds, and 4 assists.

War Hawks hosted Jefferson Davis Academy on Friday and walked away with a 42 to 13 win. Top scorers were: Harter with 13pts and 8 rebounds, Taylor Tomedskly with 8pts, 3 rebounds, 4 steals, 5 assists and Ware with 7pts and 9 rebounds. War Hawks Head Girls Varsity Basketball Coach Rob Gorrell said, “We got out in front early and did a good job defensively the whole game.”

The War Hawks played Andrew Jackson on Tuesday, but as of press deadline, we had not received results. The War Hawks will host Thomas Heyward Friday at 4 pm. Come out and support these young girls as they continue their streak.