CPA does well in scrimmage against Pinewood Prep

CPA War Hawks traveled to Pinewood Prep Monday, August 6th to scrimmage the Panthers. In spite of a 2 hour lightening delay, the War Hawks overall made a very good team effort. They forced 3 turnovers and had none for themselves.

“Offensively we ran the ball very well and the offensive line was very physical up front. I thought both Drew Murdaugh and Jordan Crosby did well in their first action at quarterback. Gabe Barnes, Connor McMillian, Hunter Hudson, and Riley Smoak ran well,” said head football coach Rob Gorrell.

Gorrell said, “Defensively we gave up 2 big pass plays but other than that I thought we were solid. We have to get those big plays cleaned up. The entire defensive line played well. Jesse Murdaugh, Hunter Hudson, and Jacob Breland played well at linebacker. Dylan Kinard also played well after coming back from an ACL injury last year.”

Thursday the War Hawks will travel to Phillip Simmons High School for another scrimmage at 6.