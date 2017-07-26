CPA Coaching Vacancies and Fall Schedule Announced

Colleton Preparatory Academy Athletics is undergoing several changes starting this fall and leading into spring sports. These changes include filling three major coaching positions that Athletic Director Rob Gorrell is currently seeking applications on. “We currently have vacancies for boys basketball, baseball, and softball,” A.D. Gorrell said, “We are conducting interviews as we receive applications.” With three major coaching positions currently vacant, A.D. Gorrell is eager to fill these positions however there are several qualities that he is seeking in an applicant who may join the CPA family. “We want to help our student athletes grow mentally, physically, emotionally, and spiritually so that they may leave CPA with the necessary tools to be productive members of society,” A.D. Gorrell said, “We are looking for coaches who are willing to spend the time it takes to perfect fundamentals and teach the correct way of doing things in all aspects of life.” These qualities are not to be taking lightly as they will play a major role in Gorrell’s decision for finding the right fit for the CPA athletic family. There are several benefits to joining CPA Athletics that A.D. Gorrell feels are important to remember for anyone who may be interested in applying for these positions. “The benefits of working at CPA are being part of a close-knit family that cares tremendously about all of its students and student-athletes,” A.D. Gorrell said. As the Fall Athletics schedules were just recently announced, CPA athletics have already begun preparations for fall sports. “We are looking to fill these vacancies as soon as possible,” A.D. Gorrell said, “We’ve had a tremendous turnout for all spring sports last year with a record number of baseball and softball players. We fielded three teams in each sport. Basketball numbers are growing as well with a lot of younger players.” For CPA, Fall athletics include junior varsity and varsity football, volleyball, and tennis. CPA Volleyball will begin Thursday August 17th against Dorchester Academy. CPA Football will kick off their first game Friday August 18th against Charlotte Latin and CPA Tennis will being Tuesday September 5th against Orangeburg Prep. Anyone who may be interested in coaching opportunities can contact A.D. Gorrell by email at rgorrell@colletonprep.org. The coaching vacancies are not slowing down CPA athletics as A.D. Gorrell remains optimistic about this year’s athletics, “We are looking forward to a great and competitive year for CPA athletics!”