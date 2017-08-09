CPA Cheerleaders chosen as All-American

For CPA Cheerleading Coach, Shelby Guess, her first cheer camp has concluded with six cheerleaders being chosen as All-American’s. For CPA middle and high school cheerleaders, cheer camp was held at CPA July 13th- 15th. Although the camp was held at CPA, two instructors from the Universal Cheer Association were sent down to run camp. There are 18 Varsity and 7 Junior Varsity cheerleaders, according to Guess. Varsity cheerleaders and grades include: Rianna Bailey- 9, Ally Crook- 9, Ashlyn Langdale-9, Caroline Hutson-9, Heather Davis-10, Hannah Drawdy-, Katelyn Sightler-11, Gracie Griffin-11, Nina Mescia-11, Tenna Marie Kinard-11, Kayleigh Peters-11, Elizabeth Anne Dean-11, Mollie Warren-11, Caroline Jones-12, Sydney Crosby-12, and Emily Martin-12. Junior Varsity Cheerleaders and grades include: Kara Fargnoli – 6, Mackenzie Pellum-6, Caroline Pellum-6, Alyssa Groves-6, Sabrina Jones-6, and Jordan Slocum-7. “We have been working really hard and we have made a lot of progress this summer,” Guess said, “The girls are looking really good and are working really well together. I love that they always keep me laughing!” During UCA camp, six CPA Cheerleaders, Katelyn Sightler, Sydney Crosby, Caroline Jones, Mollie Warren, Emily Martin and Elizabeth Anne Dean were chosen as All-American and are invited to participate in the New Year’s Day Parade in London. “Being an All-American is one of the highest awards an individual can achieve in cheerleading,” according to Guess, “Each summer at UCA, UDA, NCA, NDA, and USA camps, thousands of cheerleaders and dancers try out for the All-American title, but only 10 percent are chosen!” Camp was a success for Guess and the cheerleaders according to Guess, “We learned a lot of new cheers and some dances at UCA Camp. Our instructors were awesome and gave us a lot of great ideas to use throughout the season that we have been working on polishing to use at pep rallies.” For right now, Guess is determined to focus on cheers and build the new program she has begun to coach. “We are just focusing on sideline cheer this year,” Guess said, “I have really been focusing on the team being the best representation of the school as possible which means I have been a stickler for tight motions, proper form and looking like they are having a good time since our main job this year is to support the football team.”