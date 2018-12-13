CPA Boys Basketball: Working As A Team

On December 4th, Colleton Prep War Hawk Varsity Basketball team fell short to the Dorchester Academy Raiders, 71 to 61, with four War Hawks fouling out. Top players were: Brandon Polk with 20pts, Jason Dennis with 8pts and 8 rebounds, Jake Tyler with 9pts and 3 steals and Kyle Hooker with 10pts and 6 rebounds. War Hawk Head Boys Basketball Coach Maurice Simmons said, “The guys showed a lot of heart. Kyle Hooker will always be our X factor, he is turning into one heck of a ball player with a few others.”

The War Hawks ended the week with a win against Jefferson Davis 56 to 52. Top players were: Dennis with 13pts and 18 rebounds, Tom Tomedskly with 13pts, Polk and Tyler had 10pts each and Hooker with 5pts and 7 rebounds. Coach Simmons added, “Capitalizing on turnovers and hitting free throws in the first half was big for us towards the end of the game. We left a lot of points on the line in the second half of play. We got to learn to finish the way we start and not let up. This win wasn’t from me but from the players. They were talking and communicating to each other for correction. As a coach, I couldn’t have been more proud of the guys. On the bench and on the court, we played as a unit and the fans were our 6th man.”

The War Hawks traveled to Ehrhardt on Tuesday to face Andrew Jackson, but as of press deadline we had not received results. They will be hosting Thomas Heyward Friday night at 4pm. Come out and support these young men.