CPA Boys Basketball Season Comes To An End

The Colleton Prep War Hawks Boys Basketball team beat Saint John’s Christian, 59 to 46, on February 5th. CPA senior, Jason Dennis, led to the win playing like a beast and being very vocal on the court. CPA Head Boys Basketball Coach Maurice Simmons said, “Dennis was pretty much being the floor general and relaying everything to the team.” Dennis scored 19 points, 11 rebounds and 10 blocks. Brandon Polk, also a senior for CPA, added 11 points and six assists mostly for Dennis. Simmons added, “For my only two seniors to go out like that, you can’t ask for anything more.”

CPA finished the season with a lost, to a talented Patrick Henry, 37 to 34, on Friday night. Coach Simmons said, “Our goal was to send our seniors out on a two game streak, but PHA just out hustled us. Kyle Hooker tried to secure in with grabbing eight boards himself in five points, but missed free throws and turning the ball over sealed it for PHA.” Dennis finished with nine points, 10 rebounds and five blocks. John Tomedskly added nine points in as well.

The majority of the team will be returning next year, including three starters and some that saw major minutes. They will also have three guys joining them from the b-team, that will be playing a role in continuing to build and make the basketball program successful. Coach Simmons added, “The sky is the limit, we just got to build our stairway to it.”