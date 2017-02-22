CPA Baseball Will Focus on Small Ball

By Herb Bailey

Colleton Prep Academy Head Baseball Coach, Nat Stoner, has begun preparing his team for an opening day (Feb. 27) start in the Warhawk Tournament. Stoner begins his 14th season at the helm and likes the experience this year’s team has. Coach Stoner said, “We have nine seniors, one junior, three sophomores, one freshman and for the first time an eighth grader on the Varsity team. We are in 2A Region this year and that is a step up from years past. We have a lot of experience and should compete strong with our schedule. We did not finish the way we wanted to last year and that left a bad taste so we are ready to go.”

Stoner is a diehard Atlanta Braves fan since 1993 with his favorite pitcher, Greg Maddox. Pitching will be a strength for this Warhawk squad. Stoner said, “Our strength is going to be pitching and defense. We definitely will be playing a lot more small ball than in recent years. We will keep improving with our upperclassmen. Senior, Nick Padgett, is our catcher and he hasn’t caught in ten years. He has done a great job getting ready to play the position.”

After the Warhawk Tournament, CPA baseball travels to Hilton Head Prep on Mar. 7 with first pitch at 4:30 PM. They return home Mar. 9 for a 6 PM game against St. Andrews. Then a road heavy four game stretch Mar. 13 at Holly Hill followed by a game against John Paul II on Mar. 16. The Warhawks then travel to Dorchester on Mar. 20 and HHCA Mar. 21. They finally return back home Mar. 23 with a 6 PM start against Bethseda.