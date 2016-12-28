CPA 2016 Fall Athletic Awards

By Herb Bailey

On Dec. 14 in the Colleton Prep Gymnasium, a nice crowd gathered for the 2016 Fall Athletic Awards. The Middle School Cheer was coached by Meagan Driggers who presented the Middle School Sideline Cheer Coach’s Award to Alley Crook and No Surrender Award to Rianna Bailey. Recipients of the Varsity Sideline Cheer awards were: Kayla Hayden with the Coach’s Award, and Pat Utsey, Carolina Jones and Sydney Crosby with the No Surrender awards. The Competition Cheer awards went to Brynn Nettles with the Coach’s Award and Taylor Tomodolskey and teammate Heather Davis getting the No Surrender award.

Varsity Tennis Coach Trent Cannon awarded Meredith Ware the Team MVP award, Emma Kate Bell with the Most Improved award and Rianna Bailey with the No Surrender. Ware also received an All Region Plaque.

JV Volleyball and Varsity Volleyball awards were presented by Coach Ashley Finney. In JV, the Best Defense Award went to Emily Wilson and Best Offense to Jessica Hughes. The Varsity awards went to Ella Nolte and Natalye Kinard for Co-Best Offense while Co- Best Defense went to Hayley Wilson and Weslin Jones. All-Region plaques went to Weslin Jones and Hayley Wilson.

Middle School Football awards were presented by Marc Warren. The MVP-Offense award went to Jacob Breland and MVP-Defense went to Andrew Murdaugh. Most Improved was Conner Pellum and No Surrender went to Grier Frank.

CPA Varsity Football Head Coach and Athletic Director Rob Gorrell presented the Varsity Football awards. Before he did, he asked everyone to stand who had a part in their season, and practically the whole crowd stood. Offense MVP went to Nick Padgett, who had a number of highlight plays during the season. The Best Offensive Back award went to Brantley Hudson, who was up there with region leaders in rushing yards. Best Offensive Lineman went to Jason Walling, who anchored a solid offensive line. MVP on the Defense award went to Josh Carter, who was in almost every play during the season. Best Defensive Back was Tanner Marsh and Best Defensive Lineman was Jason Dennis. Corey McMillion and Will Hughes were awarded No Surrender awards.

All Region Plaques for CPAVarsity Football went to QB Fisher Jackson, WR Nick Padgett, WR-RB Brantley Hudson, OL Corey McMillion, OL Josh Carter, TE Cole Smith, DL Joe Bryant, DL Jason Dennis and LB Wil Hughes. Region Offensive Player of the Year was Fisher Jackson, who Coach Gorrell said he’s happy will be coming back next year. Honorable mentions went to Chris Reeves and Jason Walling.