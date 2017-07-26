County looks forward to naming Clark as Animal Shelter Manager

It has been rumored that Mahatma Gandhi once said, “The greatness of a nation and its moral progress can be judged by the way its animals are treated.” Colleton County has taken a step in the right direction when it comes to the animals that call our county home, hopefully paving the road for neighboring counties to also reevaluate their animal control programs. According to Colleton County Administrator, Kevin Griffin, a few positions were cut in the past when dealing with the budget reductions related to the loss of the SCE&G Canadys plant. Since those cuts were made over the past few years, a number of different events took place involving several large scale influx of animals to our shelter. During these times the county needed to provide Animal Control Officers, folks to process the animals and folks to coordinate with other agencies as well. “After a discussion with County Council we felt it was a good idea to create the position at the shelter with a focus on shelter management so the Shelter Director could increase focus on the law enforcement portion of Animal Control,” said Griffin on the creation of the Shelter Manager position.

Two weeks into her new job with Colleton County, Laura Clark, could not be more excited about her newly created position. Clark, an animal lover since birth, seems right at home as Colleton County’s Animal Shelter Manager. A high school teacher for eight years, Clark said filling out her resume for the job opening was quite challenging. “I had never held a paid position when it came to loving and caring for animals. I had been a volunteer with Friends of the Colleton County Animal Shelter since 2010. I have also worked with various dog and horse rescues over the years and have a really good understanding of how to move animals from shelters to homes,” said Clark. She feels her main attribute is her leadership and management skills. She is very excited to be able to be a team player while the county is in the process of taking the animal shelter from the 20th to the 21st century and is looking forward to being able to be a driving force behind increasing community involvement when it comes to the animal shelter. “My job starts when an animal comes into the shelter and it is not over until I see that animal leave. It has been a pretty smooth transition going from my volunteer position with FoCCAS to Shelter Manager. I am excited to be able to be here every day and be a part of the process in person and not just over my email as I was before. I am looking forward to being able to help in the day to day operations here and really taking this wonderful program to the next level,” said Clark.

Clark hopes to be a big part in improving the shelters relationship with the public, continue to watch the number of animals euthanized decrease, and improve the quality of care of the animals that find themselves as residents at the shelter. Griffin says the first thing the county is striving for is to work on an improved veterinarian and processing arrangement for intake and medical treatment of the animals at the shelter. He went on to mention how great it is to have an active volunteer group such as FoCCAS in a county of our size. “Other County Administrators are blown away by the participation and financial support we gain from FoCCAS,” said Griffin. Sarah Miller, Vice-President of FoCCAS, is elated to be working with Clark in her new role. “We are so happy that the county has recognized the advantages of a shelter manager as part of the organization. This is a progressive move by the county and will benefit the lost and abandoned animals,” said Miller. One thing stands certain- Griffin, Clark, and Miller are all striving for the betterment of the animals in Colleton County. The future is looking a little brighter as these three pushes to make the shelter a bright spot in the community.

Clark wants to remind folks that there a lot of kittens currently available for adoption. If you would like to see them you can visit the local Petco or the shelter. The shelter is also taking donations of kitten food, cat food, and litter to help offset the current kitten season that is upon us. For information on how you can help contact FoCCAS as www.foccas-sc.org.