Council slots up for grabs

As these town’s elections are coming in the November General Election, four of Colleton’s largest municipalities are facing changes in elected leadership.

Lodge, Cottageville, Edisto Beach and Walterboro are each having elections on November 7th.

Filing for candidates seeking election on any of these town councils opens on August 16th. Candidates wishing to file for these seats can follow directions at www.scvotes.org.

Walterboro’s Municipal Election Commission meets on this Thursday at 2 p.m. to discuss the upcoming General Election and how the city will handle its election for the open seats. The city has three open councils and the mayoral seat up for grabs. This council and mayoral position is a non-partisan council, meaning no party affiliation is required.

As for Edisto Beach, there will be two open slots on its town council. This council is also non-partisan.

Candidates seeking election to Edisto Beach are nominated by petition. Each person’s petition must contain the signatures of at least 5-percent of the qualified registered voters in the town, according to information provided by Edisto Beach officials. That petition must be filed with Edisto Beach’s Town Clerk by noon on August 24th. Petitions are located at www.scvotes.org/candidateinformation or can be received at Edisto Beach Town Hall, which is located at 2414 Murray Street at Edisto Beach.

Two Cottageville council seats are up for re-election. These seats are currently held by Yvonne Alvarado and Chuck Hudson. This is a nonpartisan election. No one from Lodge could be reached before press deadline.

Anyone interested in filing for any public office must also complete ethics forms that are also located at www.ethics.sc.gov. Additionally, a Statement of Intent for Candidacy Form must be completed by interested candidates. This form is also located on the www.scvotes.org Web site.

Polling places for each of the four municipal elections will be open for registered voters from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.