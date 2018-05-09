Cougars to Host Kids Baseball Camp

If you have a child between the ages of 5 to 12 years old who loves baseball, the Colleton County High School Baseball Team may have just the camp you are looking for. The Cougars will be hosting a week long summer baseball camp for children between those ages who are interested in learning how to better their baseball techniques. This is a unique opportunity as children will be able to work with players and coaches to enhance their skills and learn why baseball is one of America’s favorite past times. The camp will be held at Colleton County High School Baseball Field June 11th- June 15th. The camp will begin at 8:00am each morning and run through 12:00pm. This is a very flexible camp which allows participants to choose how many days and how long they would like to participate each day. Each day participants will engage in an assortment of activities including batting and fielding techniques. “This camp is to provide our upcoming generations of Colleton County High School baseball players with an insight of how the program operates on a daily basis throughout the season,” Head Baseball Coach Jermale Paige said, “We will take the campers through our daily defensive and offensive drills. We will provide valuable techniques that will benefit the campers throughout their summer season. Most importantly we will have fun baseball games and activities for the campers. Every time you step on the baseball field you must be excited and have fun for the game you passion after.”

Equipment will be provided by the camp and participants will only be required to bring their own baseball glove and helmet, bat is optional. Make sure to wear cleats and comfortable clothing. The cost for the camp is $60.00 for players who choose to participate all week or $15.00 a day for anyone who chooses to participate daily. Participants will also receive a t-shirt in addition to the invaluable skills they will learn from the coaches and players. For additional information contact Head Coach Jermale Paige at 843-635-2757 or jpaige@colleton.k12.sc.us