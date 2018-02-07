Cougars Take Two Victories

Last week the Cougars traveled to Cane Bay High School on Friday, January 26th. It was a fierce game for the Cougars who kept a close trial on Cane Bay during the entire game. The Cougars were ultimately defeated with a final score of CBHS 72- CCHS 68. Seniors for the Cougars have really been stepping up this season and leading the score boards in points each game. Senior Nyeem Green led the Cougars against Cane Bay scoring 23 points during the game with Senior Tristan Nieves and Senior De’iajae Ferguson closely behind scoring 19 and 18 points during the game. This week the Cougars kicked off their week with a home game against Beaufort High School and ended the week traveling to play Hilton Head High School.

On Tuesday, January 30th the Cougars played at home against Beaufort High School. The Cougars proved out the gate that they were here to win as they quickly took the lead against Beaufort. At the end of the 2nd quarter, the Cougars were already at a 29 point lead. This lead continued as the Cougars took a victory for the night with a final score of CCHS 79 – BHS 32. The Cougars were led by Senior De’iajae Ferguson who scored 16 points during the game, followed by Senior Tristian Nieves who scored 14 points. This was a big game for Junior Bailey Encalade as he stepped up during the game scoring 11 points for the Cougars. Senior Jerry Green led the Cougars with 11 rebounds during the game followed by Junior Shykem Chisolm who had 8.

On Friday, February 2nd the Cougars traveled to Hilton Head High School where they kicked off the game with tight score. The Cougars ended the first quarter in a tie 12-12 but stepped up their offense during the second quarter allowing them to take a lead against Hilton Head as they headed into half time. The Cougars continued this lead during the third quarter but fell short during the fourth quarter. With a lead, the Cougars secured their second victory for the week with a final score of CCHS 79 to HHS 64. Senior Tristian Nieves had a season best, as he scored 36 points during the game, making him the clear point leader for the Cougars. Nieves was followed by Nyeem Green who scored 14 points.

This will be the end of the regular season for the Cougars this week as they will travel to Berkeley High School on Tuesday, February 6th and have their last home game on Thursday, February 8th against Stall High. If you have not had a chance to come out and support the Cougars this season, this would be a great time to show them support during their final week.