Cougars set to Host the AAA Region 8 Lower State Dual Championships

The Cougars will be hosting the AAA Region 8 Lower State Dual Championships on Monday, January 15th at Colleton County High School Gymnasium. The championships will kick off at 10:00am and run through around 4:00pm or until the last match is completed. Competing in the championship will be Varsity athletes from 9th to 12th grade from Colleton County, Cane Bay, Beaufort, Berkeley, Hilton Head, and Stall High Schools. This is a team event, where the top three teams will move on to the state level duals to see who will secure a state championship title. For the past two years, the AAA Region 8 Lower State Dual Championships has been held at Stall High School, therefore this will be the first year that the Cougars have hosted such an event. The event will be held in Cougars main gym where two mats will be set up and in the auxiliary gym where an additional mat will be. This is an exciting event for the Cougars and the community is encouraged to come out and support these athletes as they face some tough competition to move on to the state championships.

Wrestling Championships are nothing new to the Cougars Head Wrestling Coach, Coach Packy Burke, who has been involved in wrestling since he was around 4 years old. Burke who is originally from Cooperstown in Upstate New York, has spent the last ten years working with the wrestling program, and the last five years as the Head Coach for the Cougars. Burke also serves as the Junior Varsity soccer coach for the Cougars as his experience in athletics includes years competing in soccer, wrestling, and baseball, which ironically the Baseball Hall of Fame is located Burke’s hometown. “I have been involved with the sport or wrestling since the age of 4,” Burke said, “I believe that it teaches kids many essential lessons that are valuable throughout life. Hard work, discipline, and self-respect are just a few qualities of a good wrestler. My main reason for coaching is to help kids learn sportsmanship, and how to work hard to achieve their goals.” These are concepts that Burke himself understands all to well as he competed in wrestling during his high school tenure and secured the 1998 N.Y.S. Wrestling Champion at 130 lbs and went on to wrestle in college at Division I Binghamton University. It was there that Burke obtained his bachelor’s degree in Education & Human Development and this past fall he received his Master’s degree in Physical Education from The University of South Florida. Burke was also inducted into Cooperstown Central School’s athletic Hall of Fame as well as the NYS Section III Wrestling Hall of Fame.

Helping Burke in coaching the Cougars is Assistant Coach Jaques Glover, Assistant Coach Trippe Padgett, and Volunteer Assistant Jim Burke. The Cougars not only have a strong coaching staff but also strong leadership on the team. Captains for the Cougars are Senior Mychael Aiken and Junior Wyatt Oqinn who according to Burke, “Both have a chance at being state place winners.” There are two other competitors for the Cougars who are looking promising according to Burke, “Tyrese Pressey is the AAAA lower state returning Champion at 182lbs and looks to repeat at become our school’s first state champion and Blaine Cook has been dominant thought the season with only two loses and will be a dark horse to win it all but has a legitimate chance.”

The AAA Region 8 Lower State Dual Championships will be broken down into 14 weight class. The Cougars will have competitors in most of the weight classes, however not all. Please come out and support these young men as they compete on Monday January 15th, at Colleton County High and show some Cougar spirit!