Cougars Play in Woodland Christmas Tournament

The Colleton County High School Cougars competed in the Woodland Christmas Tournament on Wednesday December 20th against First Baptist School. The Cougars ended the first quarter trying to catch up, as they were trailing First Baptist by 5 points. The Cougars continued to keep a close trail but were ultimately defeated by only two points with a final score of 81-79. The Cougars again were lead in points by Senior Tristian Nieves who scored a total of 27 points during the game. Following Nieves were Seniors Nyeem Green and De’iajae Ferguson. Green scored 17 points followed closely by Ferguson who scored 15 points during the game.

On Thursday December 21st, the Cougars faced St. John’s and were able to redeem themselves as they dominated the court with a final score of 70-48. The Cougars were able to start the game off strong as they finished the first quarter ahead 27-8 and continue to keep their lead throughout the rest of the game. The Cougars were lead in points by a new top scorer, Senior Jerry Green, who scored 20 points during the game. Following Green in points was Seniors Trisitan Nieves, who scored 12 points, and De’iajae Ferguson, who scored 11 points for the Cougars.

The Cougars ended the Christmas Tournament on Friday December 22nd against Augusta Christian High School, where the Cougars again showed up and defeated their opponents. The Cougars started off with an early lead against Augusta Christian, that they maintain throughout the game with a final score of 71-54. Nieves and Ferguson competed again for the leading points per game title, with Ferguson ultimately scoring 14 points, with Nieves closely behind with 12 points. According to Coach Smith, “My kids will have a few days off and return to action Tuesday in the Orangeburg Sweet 16 tournament.” The Cougars will no rest for long on Christmas break, as they return on Tuesday December 26th to face Swansea High School at Bethune Bowman High School at 6:00pm. The Cougars will pick up their regular season games on Friday, January 5th against Ridgeland High School at home.