Cougars Play For Region Title

By Olivia Phillips

Under a new coach, Jermale Paige, the Cougar baseball team decided they wanted a new design for their team shirts. The team decided on the slogan “Remember or Be Remembered,” which was the goal for their final region game. On this past Saturday, April 22nd, the Colleton Cougars had a region matchup with the Berkeley Stags, which was a conference make-up game that would determine it all for the Cougars. Since the Cougars were tied for first in region with the Beaufort Eagles (both teams had the same amount of wins), this game could either mean being the second seed in playoffs or it could mean another win in the books as the 2017 4A region champions. So which will it be for the Cougar baseball team?

In the top of the first, Michael “Thiggy” Thigpen started the game on the mound, pitching to the Stags. Thigpen, with the help of his teammates, would quickly get three outs to force Berkley onto the diamond. Thigpen would also start off the hitting in the bottom of the first with a double. By the end of the third inning, the game was not pointing in Colleton’s favor with Berkley leading the score board 2-1. During the bottom of the fourth, Josh Kinard hit a single to land Alan Grym home tying the game 2-2.

By the top of the sixth inning, the game was starting to heat up. Berkley was once again leading the game 4-2. Then, Reese Penfield smacks the pitch to get a double. After that, Ethan Bryan gets a walk and advances to first to make the bases loaded. Eventually, Alan Grym would make a steal for home plate to tie up the game 4-4. Soon after, Alan Grym would approach the mound to pitch. With the help of his defense, Alan Grym would throw a no-run inning placing the Cougars back on offense. Unfortunately, the Cougars could not muster up an extra run to seal the win, which sent them into extra innings.

In the top of the eighth, the Cougars successfully hold off the Stags 4-4, all they had to do now was get one runner in to seal the region championship. With a runner on second, Kaleb “Gibby” Gibson approached the plate to bat. The whole stadium went silent as they awaited the pitch. Gibson swung at the ball, the ball whizzed into the sky, and Josh Kinard raced to home plate sealing a Cougar win, 5-4. The Cougars had officially become the 2017 4A region champs and the top seed in playoffs!

The Cougars will take on Lower Richland at home on Tuesday, April 25th, in the first round of playoffs. As the new region champions, this group of Cougar baseball players will definitely be remembered.