Cougars Of The Month Awards

The Cougar of the Month program is an incentive program at Colleton County Middle School. With each nomination, the teacher writes a reason a student was chosen, and this is read at the ceremony when the student is recognized. This month, teachers honored students for helping others, having positive attitudes, and working through difficult assignments, exhibiting a growth mindset. At the conclusion of the ceremony, students and parents enjoyed refreshments and took pictures with their parents and guardians. Mr. Gary Stroupe, the PBIS Director, coordinated the event, from the creation of the Google Nomination Form and the beautiful certificates, to the spread of cookies and juices for the guests. Photos by Nicki Maxey