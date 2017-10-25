Cougars Lose To Stags 73 – 43

The Colleton County Cougars lose to Berkeley Stags 73 to 43. Coach Peeler said, “ Anytime you score 43 points , you should when the game. Offensively I am very pleased, but very disappointed in the effort defensively. I thought our scheme was good and that some good adjustments were made, but at some point defense is about attitude and being physical. I didn’t think we were very good at either on Friday, however I take responsibility for that.”

Berkeley started the first quarter with a 7 yard run to score a touchdown and getting the extra point. Craig Grant ran 10 yards for a Cougar touchdown with Campbell Pryor kicking the extra point. Berkeley made a 16 yard touchdown pass with getting the extra point.

The second quarter Berkeley made a 40 yard touchdown pass with extra point being good. Cougar, De’Iajae Ferguson, caught a 35 yard pass from Grant with Campbell kicking the extra point. Berkeley turned around and scored another 36 yard touchdown pass with extra point being no good. Grant handed the ball off to Shykeim Chisolm with him scoring a 2 yard touchdown. Pryor kicked the extra point. Berkeley scored two more touchdowns and a field goal before going into halftime with them leading the Cougars 45 to 29.

In the second half, Grant threw a 14 yard touchdown pass to Tristian Neves and got two-point conversion. Berkeley ran in a 2 yard touchdown with extra point being good. Cougars were trying to fight back with Javon Williams catching a 22 yard touchdown pass from Grant and scored a two-point conversion. Berkeley ran a 19 yard touchdown with extra point being good, ending the third quarter with Cougars trialing 37 to 59.

Starting the fourth quarter, Berkeley scored two more touchdowns by returning a 70 yard punt and running the ball in 7 yards. The Cougars was not ready to give up just yet! Grant threw a 26 yard touchdown pass to Javon Willaims, but failing on scoring the two-point conversion. Berkeley would end up winning the game 73 to 73.

“We have got to be more physical on defense and play on the edge. We’ve done that for the most part during region play, but took a step back on Friday,” said Coach Peeler. He also added, “ We’ll go to work this week and prepare for Stall. Our goals are still there. A win this week would give us a playoff birth and that would be a huge step for our program.”

The Colleton County Cougars will host Stall this Friday, October 27th at 7:30pm, this will also be Senior Night. “This group of Seniors are going to be missed, and as we honor them on Senior Night, I know all of our guys want to see them go out with a win”, said Coach Peeler.

Colleton County Cougar quarterback, Craig Grant Jr., was also named to the North/South All-star game on Monday, October 23rd.