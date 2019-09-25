Cougars looking for a win

The Colleton County Cougar Varsity Football team traveled to Bluffton Friday night to face the May River Sharks. The Cougars were looking to bring home a win but lost 6 to 31.

CCHS Cougar Head Varsity Football Coach Coby Peeler gave credit to May River for having a very good football team. He said, “They’ve pretty much had their way with everyone that they have played, but I didn’t see that Friday night. I thought our defense played physical and hard, but we could not help them out offensively. The points were partially our inability to effectively sustain drives, which led our defense to be on the field far too often. I believe our offense can be explosive, and I know it’s going to happen. We have to put it all together and stop making mistakes, turning the ball over and dropping wide open passes. We’re going to go back to work and get it fixed.”

The Cougars will be on the road Friday night to face Hardeeville-Ridgeland Jaguars at 7:30 pm. Come out and support these young athletes as they go back to work and look to bring home a win!