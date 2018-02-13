Cougars Hold Region 8-4A #2 Ranking

The Colleton County boys basketball team has had a competitive season this year, with some strong athletes behind the Cougar jerseys. Last week the Cougars faced Berkeley High School on Tuesday, February 6th. Berkeley is currently ranked as the fourth team in the region. During the first quarter, Berkeley started with a 7 point lead against the Cougars that remained close heading into half time. During the third quarter, the Cougars scored 20 points to Berkeley’s 8 points but during the fourth quarter Berkeley dominated the Cougars with 22 points to the Cougar’s 9 points. Leaving the Cougars with a loss and a final score of BH 63- CCHS 57. Senior Nyeem Green led the Cougars in points during the game scoring 18 points followed by Seniors Tristian Nieves and Jerry Green who both scored 13 points during the game. “We played the majority of the game well, except for the final 4 minutes of the game,” Coach Smith said.

The Cougars finished their season games at home on Thursday, February 8th where they faced Stall High School. This was a close game for the Cougars as they were facing Stall to find out who would place second in the region. Stall started the game with a lead, however the Cougars were able to make a come back and ultimately won the game with a final score of CCHS 80 to SH 71. Senior Tristian Nieves led the Cougars in points during the game scoring 27 points followed by Senior Nyeem Green who scored 18 points during the game. “Our boys played well and we were able to defeat Stall. I am proud of my kids for back to back winning seasons. Our varsity team ended the regular season 17-7, our JV finished 11-4, and our middle school program finished 8-3. The program has a bright future.” The Cougars will play a home playoff game on February 14th against North Myrtle Beach at 7:00pm.