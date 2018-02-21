Cougars Head for the Playoffs

The Colleton County High School Varisty Boy’s Basketball finished their seasons placing second in the region. This week the Cougars headed to North Myrtle Beach where they played in their first playoff match. The Cougars kicked off the first quarter with good momentum, as they were able to grab an early lead. Heading into halftime the Cougars were on top. During the third quarter, North Myrtle Beach High School tried to comeback, but the Cougars were able to maintain their lead during the final quarter securing them their first playoff victory with a final score of CCHS 75- NMBHS 67. “This was Colleton’s 1st playoff victory since the 2005-2006 season,” Coach Jacob Smith said, “I’m honored and humbled to also reach the 200 win milestone in my 13 years as a Varsity Head Coach. Thank you to everyone that was part of the process over the years. We are now 18-7.” Leading the Cougars during the game was Senior Nyeem Green, who scored 27 points during the game, followed by Senior Tristian Nieves who scored 17 points.

On Saturday, February 17th the Cougars traveled to Lakewood High School for their second playoff game. The Cougars started strong during the first quarter with a tie 11-11 heading into the second quarter. During the second quarter, Lakewood pulled out ahead. They were able to maintain a lead throughout the second half ultimately leaving the Cougars defeated. The final score of the game was LHS 63- CCHS 47. Leading the Cougars during the game was Senior Nyeem Green again who scored 19 points during the game.