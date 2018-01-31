Cougars Get Ready for Another Week of Games

The Colleton County Boys Basketball Team has been working hard this season. Last week the Cougars started the week off on Tuesday, January 16th as they traveled to Hilton Head High School. This was a close game for the Cougars the first three quarters as Hilton Head started off strong and led the scoreboard. During the fourth quarter the Cougars stepped up and scored 20 points pushing them to a victory with a final score of CCHS 71- HHHS 58. On Friday, January 19th the Cougars were home for the Hall of Fame night and faced a fierce competitor in Berkeley. Although the Cougars fought hard during the game, they were defeated by Berkeley with a final score of BHS 59- CCHS 47.

The Cougars traveled to Cane Bay High School on Friday, January 26th. Cane Bay started the game off with a small lead that they were able to continue throughout the game leading them to a victory against the Cougars. The final score for the night was CBHS 72- CCHS 68. Leading the Cougars in points was Senior Nyeem Green who scored 23 points during the game, with 4 rebounds and 4 assists. Following Green was Senior Tristian Nieves, who scored 19 points, and Senior De’iajae Ferguson, who scored 18 points. Senior Jerry Green lead the Cougars in rebounds, with 10 during the game.

This week the Cougars will start off with a home game on Tuesday, January 30th against Beaufort High School and on Friday, February 2nd the Cougars will travel to Hilton Head High School.