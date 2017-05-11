Cougars Final Game of the Season

The Cougar baseball team tackled their biggest opponents this week as they fought hard to secure the top spot in the playoffs. Coming off a winning streak, the Cougars headed into Saturday, May 5th as the 2017 4A region champs. Pitcher Michael Thigpen threw a shutout against Hilton Head with a final score of 2-0, securing them a winning spot in the bracket for playoffs. On Sunday, May 6th, the Cougars headed to A.C. Flora to defend their spot but ultimately fell short against the team with a final score of 1-4, placing them in the losing bracket with one opportunity left to secure their position. On Monday, May 8th, the Cougar baseball stands were filled with parents, families, students, and community support as they faced off against Hilton Head. With standing room, only the sidelines were filled, and their echoes of excitement could be heard at each play. The score was 0-0 heading into the sixth inning, as the Cougars took the field. Hilton Head scored twice ultimately securing their win with a final score of 2-0. The loss knocked the Cougars out of the playoff’s, however, the journey for the Cougars was a trail of wins and memories. After the game with emotions high, the Cougars coaches were still proud of the hard work and dedication that their players had the entire season. “Beyond proud of this group, especially these seniors,” Assistant Coach Matt Rhodes said, “I’ve watched them grow and mature as both players and people and I’m more proud of the people they’ve become than anything that’s been done on the field.” Assistant Coach Rhodes went on to say, “These guys have embraced working hard and doing things right, which is going to take them even further in life and we had a great season, couldn’t ask for a better group to share with.”