Cougars Fall To Ashley Ridge

The Colleton County Varsity football team traveled to Ashley Ridge this past Friday leaving with a loss of 28-17. Coach Peeler said, “ We played hard, but made too many mistakes. We must learn to trust one another. Defensively we must tackle better, but I felt we gave ourselves a chance to win. Offensively we were a little lack luster. I thought Jovon Williams, Dei’ajae Ferguson, and Tristian Nieves played well. Defensively Jalen Lawton and John Hennegan had a good game, but Lawton was injured in the middle of the fourth quarter. Turnovers and missed tackles were our ultimate demise, but I still felt we made some improvements. As a team, we must learn to play for all four quarters and finish the job.”

The Colleton County Varsity football will host Lakewood at home this Friday, September 8th at 7:30pm. This is also Hall of Fame night. We need our community to come together and fill the stands to support the young men and coaches.