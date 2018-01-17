Cougars Defeat Cane Bay and Beaufort

The Colleton County Cougars Varsity Basketball team was finally able to hit the court again after delays inclement weather pushed games their first week back to school. The Cougars faced Cane Bay High School on Wednesday, January 10th at their first home game in 2018. The Cougars kicked off the first quarter in close match with Cane Bay the followed through the entire first half. Ending the first half the Cougars were only leading by two points but stepped were able to step up their offense during the third quarter, giving the Cougars just the advantage they needed to secure a victory. Leading the Cougars in points during the game was Senior Tristian Nieves who scored 22 points during the game, followed closely by Senior De’iajae Ferguson. The two have made quite the scoring pair this season. The final score for the game was CCHS 75 to CB 65.

On Friday January 12th, the Cougars traveled Beaufort where they came out strong offensively in the first quarter and gained an early lead. The Cougars maintained that lead ending the first half, where they were leading Beaufort by 17 points. The Cougars continued to keep a healthy lead and ultimately finished the game with a victory, the second for the week with a final score of CCHS 97 to BHS 55. Nieves was again the high scorer for the night, scoring 21 points during the game, followed by Senior Nyeem Green who scored 17 points. For the season, Nieves is still leading the Cougars in points with Green and Ferguson following closely behind. Next week the Cougars will have two home games next week, beginning on Tuesday January 16th against Hilton Head High School and on Friday, January 19th in the Hall of Fame game against Berkeley High School.

The Colleton County High School Athletics Division has an exciting week coming up. On Friday January 19th, the CCHS Athletics will host the Hall of Fame game during the boy’s and girls’ basketball games against Berkeley High School. During half time at the boy’s game, the Class of 2017 inductees will be honored and they will be hosting the rec. athletes as well. According to Athletic Director Leon Hammond, “This will be an eventful night, one in which we hope the community will come out in a big way to celebrate the honorees and support our teams.”