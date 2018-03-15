Cougars Compete at Adidas Lowcountry Invitational

The Colleton County Track Team traveled to Woodland High School on Saturday, March 3rd to compete in the 2018 Adidas Lowcountry Invitational. The Cougars were well represented during the event as athletes from middle school through high school were able to place. Each team was able to place at least 3 athletes for each event. If an athlete placed in the top 8, they were able to score points for their team. If an athlete placed in the top 6, they were able to receive individual medals. The Cougars had athletes who placed in both top 8 and top 6 during events. The events were broken down into boys and girls finals, as well as an overall team score. Overall the Cougars placed 8th in Female Team scores, out of 14 teams and 7th in Male Team Scores, out of 15 teams. Several schools competing in the meet were rank high in their division and the first-place schools, Spring Valley and Fort Dorchester High, are both 5A schools. The rankings for boys and girls based in SC Runners are as follows:

CCHS Girls Final Results

Junior Justice Dupont- Placed 11th in Girls 100 Meter Hurdles

Sophomore Abigail Altman- Placed 3rd in Girls 1600 Meter Run

Sophomore Grayson Altman- Placed 4th in Girls 1600 Meter Run

Freshman Kayla Dantzler- Placed 16th in Girls 1600 Meter Run

Sophomore Ashlyn Williams- Placed 13th in Girls 200 Meter Dash

Sophomore Donae Bowens- Placed 16th in Girls 200 Meter Dash

Freshman Jayda Wright- Placed 26th in Girls 200 Meter Dash

Sophomore Abigail Altman- Placed 5th in the Girls 3200 Meter Run

Sophomore Grayson Altman- Placed 6th in the Girls 3200 Meter Run

Eighth Grader Lauren Reynolds- Placed 16th in the Girls 3200 Meter Run

Senior Shantasia Allen- Placed 14th in the Girls 400 Meter Hurdles

Eighth Grader Bethany Monroe- Placed 24th in the Girls 400 Meter Dash

Freshman India Bostic- Placed 27th in the Girls 400 Meter Dash

Junior Kensley Dantzler- Placed 18th in the 800 Meter Run

Freshman Kayla Dantzler- Placed 20th in the 800 Meter Run

Junior Elizabeth McLaughlin- Placed 27th in the 800 Meter Run

Junior Victoria Myers- Placed 20th in the Girls Discus

Junior Jadaya Hugie- Placed 6th in the Girls High Jumps

Senior Shantasia Allen- Placed 8th in the Girls High Jumps

Junior Justice Dupont- Placed 17th in the Girls Long Jump

Junior Jadaya Hugie- Placed 23rd in the Girls Long Jump

Junior Brianna Varnadoe- Placed 3rd in the Girls Pole Vault

Junior Victoria Myers- Placed 7th in the Girls Shot Put

Junior Addyson Fee- Placed 30th in the Girls Shot Put

Junior Justice Dupont- Placed 10th in the Girls Triple Jump

Girls 4×100 Meter Relay- Colleton County placed 5th overall

Girls 4×800 Meter Relay- Colleton County placed 4th overall

CCHS Boys Final Results

Senior Jaden Koger- Placed 1st in Boys 110 Meter Hurdle

Freshman Blaine Cook- Placed 20th in Boys 1600 Meter Run

Senior Antonious Allen- Placed 11th in Boys 200 Meter Dash

Freshman Blaine Cook – Placed 12th in Boys 3200 Meter Run

Freshman Jalen Levine- Placed 10th in Boys 400 Meter Dash

Senior Jermarri Stevens- Placed 19th in Boys 400 Meter Dash

Junior Devonte Lee- Placed 27th in Boys 400 Meter Dash

Junior Bailey Encalade- Placed 18th in Boys 800 Meter Run

Sophomore Hans Gabriel- Placed 32nd in Boys 800 Meter Run

Freshman Ian McLaughlin- Placed 34th in Boys 800 Meter Run

Senior James Daniel- Placed 15th in the Boys Discus Final

Senior Delshaun Wilkey- Placed 18th in the Boys Discus Final

Junior Jeremiah Daniels- Placed 5th in the Boys High Jump

Freshman Jalen Levine- Placed 7th in the Boys High Jump

Senior Jaden Koger- Placed 2nd in the Boys Long Jump

Senior Antonious Allen- Placed 24th in the Boys Long Jump

Senior Hunter Ohmer- Placed 2nd in Boys Pole Vault

Senior Jalen Lawton- Placed 1st in Boys Shot Put

Senior James Daniels- Placed 21st in Boys Shot Put

Senior Delshaun Wilkey- Placed 28th in Boys Shot Put

Boys 4×100 Meter Relay- CCHS placed 7th overall