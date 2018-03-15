Cougars Compete at Adidas Lowcountry Invitational

Go to Admin » Appearance » Widgets » and move Gabfire Widget: Social into that MastheadOverlay zone
The Colleton County Track Team traveled to Woodland High School on Saturday, March 3rd to compete in the 2018 Adidas Lowcountry Invitational. The Cougars were well represented during the event as athletes from middle school through high school were able to place. Each team was able to place at least 3 athletes for each event. If an athlete placed in the top 8, they were able to score points for their team. If an athlete placed in the top 6, they were able to receive individual medals. The Cougars had athletes who placed in both top 8 and top 6 during events. The events were broken down into boys and girls finals, as well as an overall team score. Overall the Cougars placed 8th in Female Team scores, out of 14 teams and 7th in Male Team Scores, out of 15 teams. Several schools competing in the meet were rank high in their division and the first-place schools, Spring Valley and Fort Dorchester High, are both 5A schools. The rankings for boys and girls based in SC Runners are as follows:
CCHS Girls Final Results
Junior Justice Dupont- Placed 11th in Girls 100 Meter Hurdles
Sophomore Abigail Altman- Placed 3rd in Girls 1600 Meter Run
Sophomore Grayson Altman- Placed 4th in Girls 1600 Meter Run
Freshman Kayla Dantzler- Placed 16th in Girls 1600 Meter Run
Sophomore Ashlyn Williams- Placed 13th in Girls 200 Meter Dash
Sophomore Donae Bowens- Placed 16th in Girls 200 Meter Dash
Freshman Jayda Wright- Placed 26th in Girls 200 Meter Dash
Sophomore Abigail Altman- Placed 5th in the Girls 3200 Meter Run
Sophomore Grayson Altman- Placed 6th in the Girls 3200 Meter Run
Eighth Grader Lauren Reynolds- Placed 16th in the Girls 3200 Meter Run
Senior Shantasia Allen- Placed 14th in the Girls 400 Meter Hurdles
Eighth Grader Bethany Monroe- Placed 24th in the Girls 400 Meter Dash
Freshman India Bostic- Placed 27th in the Girls 400 Meter Dash
Junior Kensley Dantzler- Placed 18th in the 800 Meter Run
Freshman Kayla Dantzler- Placed 20th in the 800 Meter Run
Junior Elizabeth McLaughlin- Placed 27th in the 800 Meter Run
Junior Victoria Myers- Placed 20th in the Girls Discus
Junior Jadaya Hugie- Placed 6th in the Girls High Jumps
Senior Shantasia Allen- Placed 8th in the Girls High Jumps
Junior Justice Dupont- Placed 17th in the Girls Long Jump
Junior Jadaya Hugie- Placed 23rd in the Girls Long Jump
Junior Brianna Varnadoe- Placed 3rd in the Girls Pole Vault
Junior Victoria Myers- Placed 7th in the Girls Shot Put
Junior Addyson Fee- Placed 30th in the Girls Shot Put
Junior Justice Dupont- Placed 10th in the Girls Triple Jump
Girls 4×100 Meter Relay- Colleton County placed 5th overall
Girls 4×800 Meter Relay- Colleton County placed 4th overall
CCHS Boys Final Results
Senior Jaden Koger- Placed 1st in Boys 110 Meter Hurdle
Freshman Blaine Cook- Placed 20th in Boys 1600 Meter Run
Senior Antonious Allen- Placed 11th in Boys 200 Meter Dash
Freshman Blaine Cook – Placed 12th in Boys 3200 Meter Run
Freshman Jalen Levine- Placed 10th in Boys 400 Meter Dash
Senior Jermarri Stevens- Placed 19th in Boys 400 Meter Dash
Junior Devonte Lee- Placed 27th in Boys 400 Meter Dash
Junior Bailey Encalade- Placed 18th in Boys 800 Meter Run
Sophomore Hans Gabriel- Placed 32nd in Boys 800 Meter Run
Freshman Ian McLaughlin- Placed 34th in Boys 800 Meter Run
Senior James Daniel- Placed 15th in the Boys Discus Final
Senior Delshaun Wilkey- Placed 18th in the Boys Discus Final
Junior Jeremiah Daniels- Placed 5th in the Boys High Jump
Freshman Jalen Levine- Placed 7th in the Boys High Jump
Senior Jaden Koger- Placed 2nd in the Boys Long Jump
Senior Antonious Allen- Placed 24th in the Boys Long Jump
Senior Hunter Ohmer- Placed 2nd in Boys Pole Vault
Senior Jalen Lawton- Placed 1st in Boys Shot Put
Senior James Daniels- Placed 21st in Boys Shot Put
Senior Delshaun Wilkey- Placed 28th in Boys Shot Put
Boys 4×100 Meter Relay- CCHS placed 7th overall